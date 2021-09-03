Home / Sports / Others / Tokyo Paralympics: Archer Harvinder Singh wins bronze medal in men's recurve event
Harvinder Singh.&nbsp;(Paralympics. )
Harvinder Singh. (Paralympics. )
others

Tokyo Paralympics: Archer Harvinder Singh wins bronze medal in men's recurve event

Indian archer Harvinder Singh beat Kim Min Su of South Korea 6-5 of South Korea to win a bronze medal in the men’s recurve event of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 03, 2021 06:06 PM IST

Indian archer Harvinder Singh beat Kim Min Su of South Korea 6-5 in a shootout to win a bronze medal in the men's recurve event of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. This is India's third medal of the day, and with the result, they have taken their medal tally at the Paralympic Games to 13.

After beating Germany's Maik Szarszewski by 6-2 in the quarterfinal, Harvinder had put himself in contention for either a silver or a gold medal. But against USA’s Kevin Mather.

More to follow…

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo paralympics tokyo paralympic games
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.