Tokyo Worlds: Gulveer set to test himself against best

New Delhi: For the Indian fan, long distance runner Gulveer Singh has generated plenty of excitement this season. Long distance runner Gulveer Singh will compete in two events at world championships in Tokyo. (HT Photo)

The Army runner has emerged as one of the most consistent Indian athletes this year, setting national records and claiming twin titles at the Asian Championships. On the back of his impressive performances, Gulveer has qualified for both 5000m and 10,000m events for the World Championships in Tokyo.

He is one of the four Indian athletes to have secured automatic qualification by breaching the entry standard. He made the cut in the 5000m early in the season, clocking 12:59.77 (indoor) at the Boston University Terrier DMR Challenge in February, becoming the first Indian to dip under 13 minutes in the event. The qualification mark set by World Athletics was 13:01.00.

A month later, he set another national record in the 10,000m, running 27:00.22 at the TEN 2025 meet in the USA — just short of the qualifying standard of 27:00.00. However, consistent performances through the season, coupled with his gold at the Asian Championships, ensured his spot in Tokyo.

In terms of season’s best this year, Gulveer stands 12th in the 10,000m and 36th in the 5000m. At the Diamond League in Doha, Gulveer finished 9th in 5000m (13:24.32). Kenya’s Reynold Cheruiyot won the race (13:16.40). While still not in the bracket of a medal contender, Gulveer would be looking to give his personal best in both races. “He has prepared well to give his personal best,” said Army coach Yunus Khan, noting that the 10,000m remains Gulveer’s stronger event. In the 5000m, he will first need to navigate a preliminary round to reach the final.

Distance races can be unpredictable depending on tactics and weather conditions. The humid Tokyo climate in September will be challenging for runners. He has been training with some of the world’s best at the high altitude Colorado Springs in the US under India long distance running coach Scott Simmons and competing in the circuit there.

It has helped him build endurance and a good finishing kick which could be seen during the Asian Championships. in Gumi, South Korea, Gulveer claimed a memorable double gold (5000m and 10,000m). In the 10,000m, he surged ahead in the final lap clocking 28:38.63, beating Japan’s Mebuki Suzuki (28:43.84) and Bahrain’s Albert Kibichi Rop (28:46.82). In the 5000m, he stayed with the leading pack before brilliantly increasing his pace at the bell and showed strength to hold off challenges from Japanese and Thai runners, winning with a timing of 13:24.77. Afterwards, he remarked that he still had enough reserves to go “faster” if pushed. Gulveer will have to do exactly that in Tokyo.

Khan highlighted Gulveer’s improved speed and endurance, citing his 3:36.58 finish in a 1500m race at the Sunset Tour in July. In August, he also ran a 3000m race in Budapest as part of his preparation for Tokyo, and set another national record in the distance (7:34.49).

The real challenge for Gulveer would be to prove himself in a world class field in Tokyo. “The realistic expectation is to target top-8 finishes in both events,” says Khan.

The 5000m promises to be one of the most competitive races in Tokyo, with Olympic and two-time world champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen returning from an Achilles injury. Ten athletes have gone under 12:50 this season, which includes USA’s Grant Fisher (12:44.09 season’s best), Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha, Kuma Girma and Hagos Gebrhiwet, Sweden’s Andreas Almgren, and Diamond League Final winner Jimmy Gressier.

In 10k, absence of three-time world champion Joshua Cheptegei, will make it a more open affair. Ethiopia, despite not winning gold in the event for 14 years, brings a formidable trio of former world record holder Kejelcha, Olympic silver medallist Berihu Aregawi, and 2021 Olympic champion Selemon Barega to claim the title. It will be interesting to see how Gulveer turns up against such world class runners.