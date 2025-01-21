Trail Blazers facing a tall order against Heat bigs

The Miami Heat, who closed the weekend in the Eastern Conference's eighth playoff position, may have found a secret weapon. HT Image

Kel'el Ware, a 7-foot rookie center, figures to be a bigger part of the game plan when the Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

On Sunday, Ware tied his career high with 25 points in Miami's 128-107 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Ware also blocked two shots, playing extended minutes alongside center Bam Adebayo for the first time all season.

The two big men combined to produce 31 points, 19 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks.

"Defensively, that looked elite," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Offensively, they'll figure it out. If I have to lean on this , I will."

Heat guard Tyler Herro said playing those two centers simultaneously allows Adebayo to roam defensively.

Spoelstra said he has been working the Adebayo-Ware combination in practice for a while, and the conditions were right on Sunday against San Antonio's 7-3 center Victor Wembanyama.

However, Spoelstra cautioned fans and media members not to get ahead of themselves.

" generates a lot of opinions," Spoelstra said. "Let us do our jobs. Let do what he's been doing."

Prior to Sunday's game, Ware was averaging just 13.2 minutes and 6.6 points. He was the No. 15 overall pick in June's draft.

"Our initial thing was let become comfortable in a role," Spoelstra said. "His second unit had become a bright spot. What he's done now is earn more minutes."

Spoelstra said his message to all backups is: "Make us have to play you."

Meanwhile, Portland on Sunday snapped a five-game losing streak, beating the visiting Chicago Bulls 113-102.

Blazers point guard Scoot Henderson filled up the box score, posting 25 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

He also had a game-high-tying four turnovers.

"There were still things in the game that I can improve on," Henderson said. "But we're just trying to stack wins."

Henderson, the third pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, will turn 21 next month. His shooting has improved this season, but he still has strides to make, especially defensively.

"I'm always happy," Henderson said. "For the doubters, forget them. I don't really care about the people who are hopping on the wave now."

Blazers shooting guard Anfernee Simons, who is second on the team in scoring and assists , missed Sunday's game due to a strained right elbow.

The Blazers were also without 7-2 rookie center Donovan Clingan, who has a sprained left ankle, for the third straight game. He is averaging 5.6 points and 6.5 rebounds in 16.6 minutes.

Clingan, who also turns 21 next month, won a national title with Connecticut last season.

The other players Portland is trying to rebuild around are veteran center Deandre Ayton, 26; forward Deni Avdija, 24; and shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe, 21.

Forward Jerami Grant is a solid starter, but, at age 30, there have been rumors that the Blazers are looking to trade him away.

