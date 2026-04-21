Lubumbashi , Young golfers Tushar Pannu and Mannat Brar turned in a matching six-under 67 to share the lead after the opening day of the AM Green IGPL Invitational Congo here. Tushar, Mannat share lead at AM Green IGPL Invitational Congo

Pannu, 21, who turned pro last year and came through the Qualifying School, had five birdies, an eagle, and one bogey in his superb round, while Brar, 19, the newly minted Women's Golf Association pro, was bogey free for the day.

The AM green IGPL Invitational Congo is the fourth leg of the Tour and this week is the third event in African Swing.

After the opening leg in Chandigarh, the AM Green IGPL travelled to Mauritius and Joburg, South Africa.

As Pannu and Mannat shared the top spot, rookie pro, Sukhman Singh, son of former top amateur Simarjeet Singh, shot 5-under 68, to lie sole third at the Par-73 Golf Club Lubumbashi.

Aman Raj, a multiple AM Green IGPL winner in 2025, shared the fourth place with Harendra Gupta, as they all shot 4-under 69.

Hot on their heels was last week's winner, Udayan Mane, the in-form Indo-American Manav Shah and Syed Saqib Ahmed all of who shot 3-under 70 and were tied-sixth.

Seven players, including Saarthak Chhibber, Sunhit Bishnoi, rookie pros Danish Verma and Kanav Chauhan, Digraj Singh Gill, IL Aalaap and Aryan Roopa Anand were all tied for the ninth place with scores of 2-under 71 each.

Mannat is attempting to become only the second Indian woman golfer to win a mixed gender pro event. Last year Pranavi Urs became the first one to do so at AM Green IGPL Mumbai.

In the team competition, Atri Mumbai, who did well last week, were once again in great form as Pannu and Aman Raj carried them to the first day's lead at 10-under and two ahead of Leander Paes' team, Flying Man Kolkata, for whom the stars were Sukhman Singh and Syed Saqib Ahmed .

Green Fuels Vizag powered by Manav Shah , who was third last week, and young Danish Verma were third at 5-under.

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