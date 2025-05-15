Two speeding bikers hit India's first medalist at cycling world championship, cause injuries

Top Indian cyclist Esow Alban was reportedly struck from behind by two speeding bikers on Wednesday while training near the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi. Esow sustained "minor" injuries. Esow Alban was hit by two speeding bikes in Delhi

The 24-year-old, hailing from Andaman and Nicobar Islands and a resident trainee at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Cycling Academy, which boasts a world-class velodrome recognized by the UCI, shared his experience on Instagram.

"Today, I was hit from behind by two bikers during my training ride. They were speeding at over 100 km/h. I was in my lane. Focused. Disciplined. Yet they blamed me and showed no regret," Esow stated. "I'm grateful to be safe, with only a few scratches."

The impact resulted in bruises to his buttock and hands, and the rear wheel of his bicycle was broken.

Esow holds the distinction of being the first Indian cyclist to secure an individual medal at the global level, winning a silver in the keirin event at the 2018 junior track world championships. He further added to his achievements with a silver in sprint and a bronze in keirin at the 2019 edition.

Expressing his concern for cyclist safety, he said, "This could've been worse -- not just for me, but for any cyclist on the road. To everyone out there: We cyclists are not in your way. We are humans. We are athletes. We represent our nation. Respect cyclists. Give us space. Give us safety."

He also extended his gratitude, stating, "Thank you to my coach, team coach, and the officer who stood by me and are helping with the investigation."

Maninder Pal Singh, the Secretary General of the Cycling Federation of India, described the incident as "minor" and assured that Esow "is fine now." He told PTI, "He (Esow) has been given first aid and he is fine now. It was a minor accident and he is at his room. He should be able to train again tomorrow. He was on a routine training ride on the road (near IG Sports Complex). He was behind a bus and then hit by a bike."