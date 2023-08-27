Tyler Glasnow's 5 1/3 no-hit innings lead Tampa Bay Rays to a 3-0 shutout over the New York Yankees in MLB action

Tampa Bay's Tyler Glasnow crafted 5 1/3 no-hit innings in a scoreless start in the Rays' two-hit shutout of the visiting New York Yankees on Saturday afternoon, topping their American League East foe 3-0 in St. Petersburg, Fla. Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow throws to a New York Yankees batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)(AP)

In an outing that required 85 pitches, Glasnow (7-4) allowed a lone single while striking four and walking two.

The right-hander beat the Yankees for the second time in less than a month. Josh Lowe went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Randy Arozarena and Luke Raley (stolen base) each doubled and scored for the Rays.

The Rays improved to 7-5 against New York and won the season series for the third time in four years.

The Yankees' Clarke Schmidt (8-8) tossed 6 2/3 innings and scattered six hits. He yielded three runs (one earned) and fanned five without a walk.

DJ LeMahieu had two singles for the Yankees, but the club fell to 2-11 in its past 13 games and 16-25 against the division.

The Rays are 4-1 with one game remaining on their homestand, while the Yankees are 1-1 on their 10-game road trip.

In the home half of the second inning, the Rays took advantage of a fielding error by New York third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa to score twice. Harold Ramirez and Jonathan Aranda sent home unearned tallies with sacrifice flies.

Lowe added on in the following frame when he slammed a two-out RBI double off the wall in center field, plating Arozarena, who doubled in the previous at-bat.

The 6-foot-8 Glasnow breezed through five innings, using 67 pitches and giving up only walks to Gleyber Torres and Ben Rortvedt.

With one out in the sixth, first baseman LeMahieu, who drilled a pair of solo homers in Friday's 6-2 win, rapped a sharp single to center for the visitors to snap the no-hit bid.

Relievers Robert Stephenson and Jason Adam tossed perfect frames with two strikeouts apiece in the seventh and eighth, respectively, before Pete Fairbanks closed it out with his 17th save to preserve the staff's 12th shutout.

Tampa Bay inducted Carl Crawford, who holds the franchise record for average, hits, triples and stolen bases, into the team's Hall of Fame before the game.

--Field Level Media