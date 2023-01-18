U-25 Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Mumbai beat Saurashtra by an innings and six runs

Mumbai bowlers dug deep to eke out an innings and six runs win over their Group D opponents Saurashtra in the Under-25 Col CK Nayudu Trophy match at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Thursday.

Saurashtra, who were bowled out for just 151 in the first innings, fared better with the bat on the final day with Hetvik Kotak (142, 304; 11x4, 2x6) anchoring himself at one end but the visitors kept losing wickets from the other side and were eventually bowled out for 386.

Suryansh Shedge (3/55) and Khizar Dafedar (3/136) were the main wicket-takers for Mumbai. Mumbai have won both their matches in the group so far.

Brief scores: Mumbai 343 beat Saurashtra 151 & 386 in 122.1 overs (Hetvik Kotak 142, Gajjar Sammar 31; Suryansh Shedge 3/55, Khizar Dafedar 3/136. Atharva Ankolekar 2/94) by an innings and six runs

Women's One Day Trophy: Sanika stars in Mumbai's win

Sanika's Chalke's unbeaten 85 helped Mumbai to a convincing nine-wicket win over Meghalaya in their opening Group C match of the Senior Women's One Day Trophy at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Wednesday.

Mumbai restricted Meghalaya to 130 before chasing the target in 21.2 overs.

Brief scores: Meghalaya 130/8 in 50 overs (SK Raut 44; Prakashika Naik 3/27) lost to Mumbai 131 in 21.2 overs (Sanika Chalke 85*) by nine wickets.

Darekar's 8/48 puts Teleperformance in driver's seat

MUMBAI: Akshay Darekar took eight wickets for 48 runs as Teleperformance DIBS skittled out Nanavati Hospital for 141 in the first innings of their Times Shield B Division quarter-final on Wednesday.

At stumps on Day Two, Teleperformance were 98 for no loss as they extend their overall lead to 353 runs.

In another last-eight encounter, Saeed Shaikh's (136*, 303b; 6x4, 1x6) unbeaten century helped Route Mobile post 363 in their first innings before they reduced Western Railway Sports Association 'B' to 89 for five.

Brief scores: Repro India Ltd 374 in 78.4 overs (Rupen Chaurasia 55, Yash Singh 47) vs DTDC Express Ltd 145/4 in 32 overs (Saksham Parashar 61*, Omkar Ghule 50; Sumit Markali 3/36); Route Mobile Ltd 363 in 118 overs (Saeed Shaikh 136*, Nikhil Naik 43, Sumit Dhekale 30; Kunal Karamchandani 5/115) vs Western Railway Sports Association 'B' 89/5 in 38 overs (Prasad Patil 36); Nirlon Sports Club 311 in 79.3 overs (Sujay Thakkar 90, Agni Chopra 64, Ishan Mulchandani 56, Hemant Buchade 44; Harshad Gadekar 3/48) Vs CGST & CEX, Mumbai Zone 39/0 in 5 overs (Rohan Marwaha 24*); Teleperformance DIBS 396 in 96.2 overs (Akshay Darekar 47; Aashay Dube 4/121, Farhan Kazi 4/103) & 98/0 in 14 overs (Karan Shah 59*, Kathan Patel 38*) vs Dr. Balabhai Nanavati Hospital 141 in 31.2 overs (Dinesh Pawar 38, Aashay Dube 32; Akshay Darekar 8/48).

Mahim Juvenile Cricket Tournament: 14-year-old Shon claims seven-wicket haul

Parsee Pioneer Cricket Club's 14-year-old Shon Korgaonkar claimed a seven-wicket haul to bowl out Jadhav Cricket Academy for 101 in a Mahim Juvenile Cricket Tournament game played at the Shivaji Park on Wednesday. Batting first Parsee Pioneer scored 184/6 in the stipulated 35 overs. In reply, Jadhav CC crashed to 101 all out with Shon finishing with figures of 6.1-1-14-7.

Brief scores: Parsee Pioneer CC 184/6 in 35 overs (Chinmay Gawde 53, Jeevan Karlekar 50) beat Jadhav Cricket Academy 101 all out in 30 overs (Shon Korgaonkar 7/14).

MFA League: In-form PIFA Sports register easy win

PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC overcame Bombay Muslims FC 3-1 in an Elite Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League at the Neville D’Souza ground in Bandra on Wednesday. Austin D’Souza, Varad Ayare and Shikar Singh scored for PIFA Sports.

Results: Elite Div: PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC 3 (Austin D’Souza, Varad Ayare, Shikar Singh) beat Bombay Muslims SC 1 (Dipak Patil); Millat FC 2 (Ravinder Pal Singh, Rishon Sam) beat The Oranje FC 1 (Rinaldo Fernandes).

CCI Snooker Classic: Madan, Makwana record tense wins

Nitesh Madan pulled off a tense 3-2 (77-17, 64-28, 33-65, 29-53, 64-22) win against Mahesh Jagdale in a second round qualifying match of the CCI Snooker Classic.

Earlier, Karan Makwana also produced a strong fighting performance as he twice fell behind but managed to bounce back to go past Manav Panchal 3-2 (33-54, 89-4, 53-60, 57-14, 73-5) and book a spot in the final qualifying round.

Results: Vinay Swaninathan bt Ahayat Ahmad 3-0 (68-15, 54-17, 76-43); Nitesh Madan bt Mahesh Jagdale 3-2 (77(40)-17, 64-28, 33-65(41), 29-53, 64-22); Karan Makwana bt Manav Panchal 3-2 (33-54, 89-4, 53-60, 57-14, 73-5); Punit Thakkar bt Sameer Gupta 3-0 (72-33, 55-42, 50-38); Imraan Khan bt Manan Shah 3-0 (76-23, 63-15, 64-55); Dhiren Margi bt Amitesh G. 3-1 (58-11, 20-56, 71-40, 65-17); Abhishek Bajaj bt Vilas Upshyam 3-1 (10-58, 56-24, 84(70)-7, 82-14); Rrahul Sachdev bt Parag Paithankar 3-0 (67-14, 51-40, 86(76)-9).