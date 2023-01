U-25 Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Saxena’s ton powers Mumbai to 342/5 on Day One

Divyaansh Saxena's unbeaten 141 helped Mumbai reach 342 for five against Saurashtra on Day One of their Group D Under-25 Col CK Nayudu Trophy match at DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on Sunday. Saxena hit 17 fours during his stay and stitched useful partnerships along the way to help Mumbai post a formidable total.

He was involved in an 83-run stand for the second wicket with Bhupen Lalwani (52, 73b; 3x4, 4x6) before a 123-run alliance with Suryansh Shedge (70, 83b; 8x4, 1x6) for the fifth wicket. The left-hander then combined for a 60-run unbroken collaboration with skipper Atharva Ankolekar (30*, 59b; 3x4, 1x6) for the sixth wicket.

Brief scores: Mumbai 342/5 in 90 overs (Divyaansh Saxena 141, Suryansh Shedge 70, Bhupen Lalwani 52; Ankur Panwar 3/51)

Young Comrade Shield: Khar Gymkhana enter semi-finals

Rohit Shukla (4/24) and Ajay Mishra (3/48) snared seven wickets between them as Khar Gymkhana beat Sind SC by 172 runs to enter the semi-final of the Young Comrade Shield on Sunday.

In other matches, MIG Cricket Club, DY Patil SA and Cricket Club of India (CCI) won their respective matches to enter the quarter-finals.

Brief scores: Quarter-final: Khar Gymkhana 336 in 67.5 overs (Puneet Tripathi 5/135) beat Sind SC 164 in 45.2 overs (Satyalaksha Jain 47; Rohit Shukla 4/24, Ajay Mishra 3/48) by 172 runs; Round of 16: Parel Sporting Club 334/7 in 70 overs (Naman Jhawar 69*, Ashutosh Ghaghare 55; Shivam Dubey 3/29) lost to MIG 337/3 in 52 overs (Om Keshkamat 104*, Pragnesh Kanpillewar 78, Gaurav Jathar 72*, Sheesh Shetty 35, Kaushal Valsangkar 34) by 7 wkts; Parsee Gymkhana 256 in 57 overs (Prashant Bhoir 4/44) lost to Dr DY Patil SA 259/7 in 53.4 overs (Aqbal Abdullah 31, Yogesh Takawale 44, Anandsingh Bais 67, Aman Khan 72; Sagar Udeshi 3/77) by 3 wkts; Muslim United SC 195 lost to CCI 196/5 in 69 overs (Aarya Satpute 79, Akash Parkar 52; Pushkaraj Chavan 3/76) by 5 wkts.

NSCI Snooker: Mehta to face Rawat in final

Aditya Mehta of PSPB knocked out compatriot and reigning champion Sourav Kothari 7-3 (79-14, 27-59, 54-59, 99-16, 72-5, 74-24, 86-7, 45-83, 94-4, 70-38) to enter the final of the ‘Baulkline’ NSCI All India Snooker Open.

In the final, Mehta will face Laxman Rawat, who beat India No. 2 Sparsh Pherwani 7-6 (36-91, 68-60, 43-70, 78-0, 62-96, 78-29, 5-70, 77-22, 77-39, 91-0, 23-67, 19-92, 97-15).