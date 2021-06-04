UFC Fight Night: Jarzinho Rozenstruik promises to put on a 'crazy performance' against Augusta Sakai

Number-six ranked heavyweight Jarzinho Rozenstruik is going to take on Augusta Sakai in the main event of UFC Vegas on Saturday. Rozenstruik is looking to get back to winning ways in the division after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Ciryl Gane in his last fight in February 2021. Rozenstruik had bounced back from a loss to current champion Francis Ngannou in 2020 by defeating a former champion in Junior dos Santos.

However, it felt like Jarzinho couldn't turn against Gane as he lost the fight in February. He is now hoping to get back to winning ways when he faces No. 9-ranked Sakai. And Jarzinho is not taking his opponent lightly.

"He is in the top-15 so that means he is one of the best in the world. UFC is the biggest platform in the world and if you are in the top-15 then you are good," Jarzinho told Hindustan Times.

Even though he is not looking beyond Sakai at the moment, Jarzinho would like to fight a top-five ranked opponent next.

"I am ranked number 6 and after this, I want to fight someone from the top-5. This Saturday is really important for me and that is my focus right now."

After losing his last fight with a judges' score of 50-54, The Surinamese mixed martial artist has made some changes to his game but he is not ready to reveal any.

"I won’t reveal my game plan but there are some big changes I have made. I am really looking forward to the fight. My last fight was some months ago, I want to be busy now. The busier I am, the more I learn. There are some changes and this Saturday, I am going to put on a crazy performance," Rozenstruik said.

Jarzinho had won four consecutive knockout victories before facing current champion Francis Ngannou. He was stopped in the first round by the Nigerian. He has faced a number of fighters with 'crazy' knockout power, but who are the fighters that Jarzinho reckons has the most power in his hands? He says Ngannou. Jarzinho, however, hopes to meet him again in the Octagon.

"The champion is one of the biggest beasts in the world, the strongest man. I lost against him. I just hope, I meet him again," Jarzinho concluded.

(You can tch UFC Fight between Rozenstruik and Sakai on June 6, 2021, LIVE on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 channels from 4:30 AM IST)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON