UP on way to becoming a sports hub: Thakur

ByHT Correspondent
May 05, 2023 08:57 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh was once infamous for riots but has now transformed into a sports hub, Anurag Thakur said.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the launch of the logo, anthem, jersey, torch and mascot of 'Khelo India University Games-2022', at Indira Gandhi Pratisthan, in Lucknow on Friday. (Naeem Ansari)
"UP which was known for 'danga' is now known for 'khelon ka dangal'. Earlier, this state was known for bullets, now it will be known for rifle shooting. Khelo India not only unearths sportspersons but also hones their skills," Thakur said at the launch of the mascot, logo and anthem of the Khelo India University Games here.

"The way CM Yogi has promoted sports, I'm hoping that in the coming times, whenever a player wins a medal anywhere in the world, the national anthem will be played on the podium, and Uttar Pradesh will play a big part in that. Uttar Pradesh will be the most medal-winning state in the coming times,” he added.

"We have recently completed five years of Khelo India. The campaign, which was started by PM Modi, has progressed very fast. Through this, the work of finding and grooming players is done. The biggest event of these games, the Khelo India University Games is going to be held in Uttar Pradesh.”

Later, Yogi Adityanath and Thakur flagged off the torch relay. These four torches will travel through all the districts of Uttar Pradesh and return to Lucknow on May 25.

anurag thakur uttar pradesh
