Uzbek GM’s viral video apology to Vaishali will leave you confused, fails to explain Divya fist-bump in same tournament

Vaishali Rameshbabu fell victim to controversy during the ongoing 2025 Tata Steel Chess Masters, in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands. The Indian grandmaster took on Nodirbek Yakubboev in Round 4 of the Challengers’ Section, and it saw a huge scandal. The Uzbek GM was late for his game against Vaishali and also snubbed her customary pre-match handshake, with a disrespectful gesture. Vaishali was totally confused, but she had the last laugh as she defeated her opponent with ease. Nodirbek Yakubboev apologises to Vaishali Rameshbabu.(Youtube)

Then after the game too, Nodirbek ignored Vaishali and departed. Chess fans were left stumped and then Nodirbek came up with an apology on X, where he blamed his actions on his religion Islam. But then fans also pointed out that he had shaken hands with Divya Deshmukh in 2023, to which he stated that it was his fault and he shouldn’t have done that due to religious reasons.

Now the entire incident has become more representative of a reality television show as Nodirbek appeared on a video, posted on Youtube by ChessBase India. In the video, Nodirbek can be seen approaching Vaishali and her brother with a bouquet of flowers, just like a Bollywood movie, followed by him apologising to her. Vaishali and her brother also clarify that they understood and knew about his religious practices from before.

Nodirbek Yakubboev forgot that he fist-bumped Divya Deshmukh?

In the video, Nodirbek also has a message for fans, where he apologised to Vaishali. Meanwhile, regarding his 2023 handshake with Divya, he also explains that he shouldn’t have done that. But what Nodirbek and ChessBase India totally forget to mention in the video that the Uzbek GM even fist-bumped Divya in Wijk aan Zee during a pairing.

“It was an awful situation for both of us. I was in hurry that day. It is a misunderstanding, I am sorry. I want to wish good luck to you and your brother. I respect you and your brother and all Indian chess players. Thank you for understand, good bye and all the best,” he says, in the video.

In the video, Nodirbek reveals that he is following the “rules of his religion”, and trying not to shake “other women’s hands”. But then isn’t fist-bumping and a handshake within the same category of physical touch?