Vikas, Manish among six Indian male boxers in final of Boxam International
Six Indian male boxers, including world championship medal winners Manish Kaushik (63kg) and Vikas Krishan (69kg), advanced to the finals of the 35th Boxam International Tournament in Castellon, Spain.
Vikas, back from a professional stint in the USA, defeated Ablaikhan Zhussupov of Kazakhstan, while Manish got the better of Lounes Hamraoui of France. Both the boxers won with identical 3-2 score-lines in bouts held late on Friday night.
Also through to the final was Commonwealth Games bronze-winner Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg), who won 4-1 against Panama's Orlando Martinez.
Sumit Sangwan (81kg) beat Raphael Monny of France 5-0 and Satish Kumar ( 91kg) clinched it 4-1 against Jonas Jazevicius of Lithuania.
In the 75kg category, Asian silver-medallist Ashish Kumar defeated Roumania's Dumitru Vicol 4-1.
In the women's event, Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Pooja Rani (75kg) and debutant Jasmine (57kg) entered the final on Friday. However, six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) bowed out with a bronze medal.
Boxers from 17 countries, including Russia, USA, Italy, and Kazakhstan are participating in the event. PTI PM SSC SSC
