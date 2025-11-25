Vikings put McCarthy in concussion protocol, after struggling QB reports postgame symptoms Vikings put McCarthy in concussion protocol, after struggling QB reports postgame symptoms EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have placed quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the concussion protocol, putting his availability for the upcoming game at Seattle in question.

McCarthy first reported symptoms during the team's flight home from the 23-6 loss at Green Bay, coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday. The medical staff made the decision to put him in the protocol after returning to Minnesota, O'Connell said, and the Vikings hadn't identified a particular play when McCarthy might've taken a hit to the head.

“It had to be late, based upon how the game went,” O'Connell said.

O'Connell declined to answer specific questions about the severity or nature of McCarthy's symptoms. He did not rule McCarthy out for this Sunday but said rookie backup Max Brosmer would step in with the first-string offense in practice this week until or unless McCarthy is cleared.

“We'll go through the steps and phases of it. I'm not ready to make any sort of designation for the game or anything like that,” O'Connell said. “We'll let the process play out, but at the same time I do think it’s important for everybody to know that there is total transparency. I’m going to totally, totally defer to the medical staff and the professionals on that one as well as J.J.”

With 10th-year veteran Carson Wentz out for rest of the season following shoulder surgery, the only other quarterback on Minnesota's roster is John Wolford, a 30-year-old journeyman on the practice squad. Wolford does have experience in O'Connell's system, with the Los Angeles Rams in the 2020 and 2021 seasons when O'Connell was the offensive coordinator there under coach Sean McVay.

McCarthy, who missed his rookie season recovering from knee surgery and sat out five more games this season with a high ankle sprain, has struggled mightily to find any kind of rhythm or display any obvious progress. He went 12 for 19 for 87 yards with two interceptions and five sacks against the Packers, as the Vikings lost their third straight game.

McCarthy has been intercepted 10 times in six NFL starts. His completion rate is the worst in the league among all passers with 50 or more attempts this season. But now his practice time has been interrupted again. He also played through a bruised hand earlier this month.

“It's unfortunate because all you want to do is go back to work," O'Connell said.

Brosmer went undrafted after setting the Minnesota program record for completions in his lone season at the FBS level. He transferred from New Hampshire, where he led the FCS in passing yards per game in 2023 and was one of three finalists for the Walter Payton Award given annually to the top offensive player in the NCAA's second tier.

“I think we all have a lot of confidence in Max,” O’Connell said. “Ideally you’d love to have a bunch of runway for him to continue on his journey, but I know Max will prepare like crazy like he does every week.”

/hub/NFL

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.