Vinesh Phogat accuses WFI of ‘deliberately blocking’ her return to mat, wrestling body fires back: ‘Since this is…’

Vinesh Phogat, who suffered a heartbreaking setback in the 2024 Paris Olympics, has alleged that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is deliberately trying to block her return to the mat. The 31-year-old called time on her professional career after the Games two years back, only to make a U-turn in December last year. Vinesh wanted to make a comeback in the next month's National Open Ranking tournament, but has been unable to do so. Vinesh Phogat

The wrestler has been unable to register for the tournament after the WFI portal closed the registrations. According to an official notification, April 30 is the last date for entries, and the tournament also offers an opportunity for those who missed out on the 2025 National Championships and the 2026 Federation Cup to qualify for the Asian Games selection trials.

“I am hoping to make a comeback at the National Open Ranking Tournament. The registration for it was open till April 30. However, when I tried to register, the portal says it is now closed. I have been trying to contact the administrative staff of the federation, but they haven’t responded to my calls,” Vinesh told The Indian Express.

“I intended to compete there, too, but the team selection criteria were changed at the last minute, so I couldn’t take part. It feels like this is a deliberate attempt to stop me from competing, especially since this is an important tournament to remain in contention for the Asian Games and World Championship selection trials," she added.

It is worth noting that, according to WFI's Asian Games selection policy, only medal winners from the National Championships and the 2026 Federation Cup are eligible to compete in the senior selection trials. However, the medallists at the Open Ranking tournament will also get a place in the national camp, further putting them in contention for the trials.

WFI fires back The WFI fired back at Vinesh, denying all these allegations. WFI President Sanjay Singh said there has been no deliberate attempt to block Vinesh's return, and that many other wrestlers faced the same registration issue on the website.

“We received similar complaints from other wrestlers, too. They got in touch with our staff, and their issues were resolved. We are not going to stop anybody from competing, and the tournament remains open for everyone,” said Singh.

The Asian Games 2026 are set to take place in September, and the World Championships will follow.