Vinesh Phogat has no regrets despite Asian Games selection failure, maintains fight against WFI: ‘We will stand tall’

Vinesh Phogat’s battle with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) ended on a bitter note as she failed to qualify for the Asian Games following a semifinal loss to Meenakshi Goyat in the 53kg category. However, a determined Vinesh wasn’t cowed while speaking to the press afterwards, reiterating that she had done what she could and would continue to stand her ground in the battle against the ‘system’. Vinesh Phogat lost to Meenakshi Goyat in the semifinal of the trials. (PTI)

“I did as well as I could have, I gave my 100%. I believe that I should have no regrets once I leave the mat, whatever energy I had I gave,” insisted Vinesh to reporters at the Indira Gandhi International Stadium in New Delhi.

“I’ll put in more effort and work, but I’m happy that my son will grow up and see that when he was 10 months old his mother was training. I want to become the motivation for my child.”

Returning to the topic of her stand against the WFI, against whom Vinesh has been involved in a long-standing battle with acrimony on both sides, she once again alleged ‘unfair’ treatment of athletes and certain biases that led to ‘manipulation’ from the administrative body in the country.

“I don't need to say anything. Everyone saw how fairly things happened and how many didn't. Everyone knows how much manipulation happened. The whole country knows, and it's been going on for a long time, everyone can see it…” said Phogat.

‘Entire system is standing one side’ The most recent battle between Phogat and the WFI saw her move the Delhi High Court to allow her participation in the selection trials for the Asian Games, having reversed her retirement to return after a maternity leave but being barred following claims of her failure to register for doping tests in time.

“The entire media was watching, there were problems upon problems. There were problems from morning till evening, and from evening onwards, there was a fight going on over every point,” she continued. The selection trials have seen an uneasy process as technical failures and interruptions affected several bouts.

WFI also allowed Phogat to compete in the 53kg category after originally demanding that she remain in the 50kg weight class, having competed in her last four international events in that category.

“The entire system is standing on one side, and we are all standing on the other side, but we can proudly say that we are standing tall against them and will continue to fight,” said the wrestler emphatically.

The dispute between parties remains a key part of wrestling’s story in India, as Phogat continues her comeback trail through external pressures in the wake of her Paris Olympics disqualification in 2024.