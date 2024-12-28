Viswanathan Anand reacts to Magnus Carlsen pulling out of World Rapid And Blitz Championship: 'Refused to follow rules'

Viswanathan Anand, the deputy president of chess' global governing body, said that Magnus Carlsen did not leave FIDE with any choice after he pulled out of the World Rapid and Blitz Championship. Magnus Carlsen was fined by FIDE for violating the dress code rules as he turned up wearing jeans on Day 2 of the event. Viswanathan Anand said that Magnus Carlsen did not leave FIDE with any choice.(PTI)

Once FIDE fined Carlsen, the World No.1 left the championship.

“He simply refused to follow the rules, left us with little choice. Today this decision seemed emotional. Magnus was not willing to compromise," Anand told Chessbase India.

“Obviously, it was not a step we wanted to take. We offered several options (to Magnus). The arbiter said that as long as Magnus changed his jeans before the ninth round,d it would be fine. But Magnus said that he was not going to do it on principle. He himself stated that it’s a matter of principle for him. The arbiter simply applied the rules, and we supported that.”

Viswanathan Anand also clarified that he did not speak to Carlsen personally after the incident. However, he asked World No.1's father, Henrik, for more clarifications.

“He stated that they were not going to concede. So I left,” Anand said.

“Every other player is following the rules. Ian Nepomniachtchi was asked to change, and he did. That is why he was able to continue. The fact that Magnus simply refused to follow it left us with little choice," the five-time world champion added.

Carlsen breaches tournament's dress code

Earlier, FIDE said that Carlsen violated the tournament's dress code. The world apex chess body said that the World No.1 breached the tournament's formal dress code by wearing jeans, which are "explicitly prohibited".

Magnus Carlsen was first fined $200 and then asked to change to formals immediately. However, the Norwegian champion refused to do so.

Carlsen was then not paired for Round 9, eventually leading to FIDE Chief Arbiter Alex Holowzsak disqualifying him.

The World No.1 did not take kindly to this decision as he termed the regulations "stupid."

“I am pretty tired of FIDE, so I want no more of this. I don’t want anything to do with them. I am sorry to everyone at home, maybe it’s a stupid principle, but I don’t think it’s any fun,” said Carlsen to the Norwegian broadcasting channel NRK.