Viswanathan Anand spellbound by India No. 1 Arjun’s ability to ‘generate tactics out of thin air’: ‘Said he was sorry…’

Considered to be among the greatest GMs in history, Viswanathan Anand clinched a vintage victory over India No. 1 Arjun Erigaisi in Round 5 of the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Team Championships, in London on Thursday. The five-time World Champion won the game in 31 moves, and had the last laugh as Erigaisi was also late when he turned up for the showdown. Viswanathan Anand praised Arjun Erigaisi.(Twitter)

After the match, Anand lavished praise on Erigaisi’s playing style and also hailed his ability to ‘generate tactics out of thin air’.

Viswanathan Anand hails Arjun Erigaisi

Speaking to Take Take Take, Anand said, “I’m obviously delighted with the result. But it was chaotic, and there were moments where I wasn’t sure what was going on. Somehow, he just generates tactics out of thin air.”

Analysing Erigaisi’s pieces on the board, he said, “I don’t even know how the battery queen d4 got set up. It got set up by itself almost. How does he even manage? But then I found this plan with f6 and played knight to c5. I wasn’t sure what exactly was going on. There were a lot of details.”

The key moment of the game was when Erigaisi went for bishop to d3, and it was a defining moment. “I had not worked out every detail after bishop to d3. I spent like two minutes there and I felt it was a critical moment. After thinking it through, I found queen g4. It took me maybe 20 seconds to believe what I found and then I could play it.”

Commenting on his opponent’s late arrival, he said, “He said he was sorry, and that’s it. It didn’t affect me.”

The 55-year-old also revealed that there is extra pressure, when facing a fellow countryman. “Well, there is a little extra. I can’t pretend otherwise. But it’s also true that he and Gukesh are at the top in India right now. So I’m happy with the result. Let’s put it that way,” he said.

The rapid section of the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Team C’ship finished with victory for Erigaisi’s team, MGD1, who clinched victory in all four matches on the finla day to bag first place.