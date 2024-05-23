 Weightlifter Preetismita Bhoi smashes world record to win gold at World Youth Championships - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weightlifter Preetismita Bhoi smashes world record to win gold at World Youth Championships

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
May 23, 2024 11:31 PM IST

India finished with gold and silver in the weight class with compatriot Jyoshna Sabar bagged the silver.

Weightlifter Preetismita Bhoi has set a new youth world record in the 40 kg weight category at the 2024 IWF Youth World Weightlifting Championships at Lima, Peru on Wednesday. This is the first time that an Indian lifter has smashed a youth world record.

This is the first time that an Indian lifter has smashed a youth world record (X-Odisha Sports)
This is the first time that an Indian lifter has smashed a youth world record (X-Odisha Sports)

Competing in the 40kg weight class, Preetismita lifted 57 kg in snatch and 76 kg in clean & jerk for a total weight of 133 kg. In clean & jerk, she bettered the world record by one kg. India finished with gold and silver in the weight class with compatriot Jyoshna Sabar bagged the silver.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"I am thrilled to have set a new world record. This is a dream come true. I couldn't have done it without the support of my coaches, family, and the federation. I will continue to work hard and pursue my dreams," said 15-year-old Preetismita who hails from Odisha.

Indian Weightlifting Federation president Sahdev Yadav, was elated. "Her record is the result of her unwavering commitment and hours of training. We have some talented weightlifters and it is good to see them impress at the world level. She is a role model for aspiring weightlifters," he said.

A total of three gold, three silver and five bronze medals were won by Indian athletes on the opening day of the event. Payal (45 kg) also won silver medal while Babulal Hembrom (49 kg) won bronze medal in youth boys. In the world youth Championships last year, India won one silver and four bronze medals.

Catch all the Latest IPL 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with WPL Schedule and WPL Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / Other Sports / Weightlifter Preetismita Bhoi smashes world record to win gold at World Youth Championships
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On