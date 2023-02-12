Which top teams tied for the most Super Bowl championships? Guess how many times

The Super Bowl is the biggest event in American Football and fans of the sport always look forward to the championship game. Over the years, many teams have come close to winning the title, but only a select few have managed to take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy. In this article, we will take a look at the teams that are tied for the most Super Bowl victories in NFL history.

New England Patriots

Championships- 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, 2018

With six Super Bowl victories to their name, the New England Patriots are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most championships won in NFL history. The Patriots won their first Super Bowl in the 2001 season and continued their winning streak with back-to-back championships in 2003 and 2004. The team dominated the league for many years, with 17 consecutive seasons of 10 or more wins from 2003 to 2019.

Their most memorable victory came in the 2016 Super Bowl, where they made a 25-point comeback against the Atlanta Falcons. Their most recent Super Bowl win came in 2018 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Championships: 1974, 1975, 1978, 1979, 2005, 2008

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most iconic NFL franchises and have a rich history of success on the field. After 42 years of waiting, the Steelers finally won their first Super Bowl in 1975, and went on to win four more championships over the next six seasons. Some of the greatest players in NFL history have played for the Steelers, including "Mean" Joe Greene, Terry Bradshaw, and Mel Blount.

Their most recent Super Bowl win came in 2008, where they defeated the Arizona Cardinals with a touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger to Santonio Holmes.

Both the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers have made a significant impact on NFL history, with six Super Bowl victories each.