Who is Neeraj Chopra’s new coach? Govt clears INR 11.80 lakh for South Africa training camp

In preparation for the 2026 season, Neeraj Chopra has reunited with his former coach, Jai Chaudhary, who trained him during his formative years. Neeraj was coached by javelin throw legend Jan Zelezny last year, but the pair parted ways earlier this month. Chaudhary trains javelin throwers in Panipat, which is also Neeraj's home town.

Neeraj has begun his pre-season preparations in a javelin base at Potchefstroom in South Africa. His training camp runs till February 5, and according to a PTI report, the Sports Ministry has approved ₹11.80 lakh for it.

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra goes back to his roots, set to reunite with first coach after Jan Zelezny split: Report According to the report, a Sports Authority of India source said, "The focused training block is aimed at sharpening his physical conditioning, strength, and technical consistency ahead of marquee events lined up this year, including the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games."

"According to the approved proposal, the financial assistance will cover his training camp expenses, local logistics, gym and training ground access, airport transfers, and out-of-pocket allowances."

Neeraj has lately been dealing with plenty of injury and fitness issues, which were reflected last year. He did cross the elusive 90 m mark, but it was one of the few positives in a disappointing campaign. He finished in eighth position at the Tokyo World Championships in September last year. Meanwhile, Chopra's former coach, Klaus Bartonietz, under whom the Indian reached the higher echelons of sporting glory, was working with Keshorn Walcott in Tokyo. Walcott went on to take gold with a throw of 88.16m, his first World C'ships medal, 13 years after his Olympic title.

His season was hampered by an adductor muscle injury. Other than crossing the 90 m mark for the first time in his career at the 2025 Doha Diamond League, Neeraj and Zelezny's partnership also saw the Indian clinch titles at the Paris Diamond League, the Ostrava Golden Spike, and the inaugural NC Classic.