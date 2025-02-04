Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Wild F Ryan Hartman banned 10 games for roughing

Reuters |
Feb 04, 2025 08:34 AM IST

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MIN-HARTMAN

Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman was suspended for 10 games Monday for roughing Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle by driving him face-first into the ice following a faceoff.

HT Image
HT Image

Hartman was assessed a match penalty for intending to injure Stutzle on the play during Minnesota's 6-0 loss at Ottawa on Saturday. The action left Stutzle bloodied with a cut above his eyebrow.

On Sunday, the NHL offered Hartman an in-person hearing, which indicated it was weighing a suspension of six or more games. The league said Hartman had his hearing Monday via Zoom.

In part because Hartman is a repeat offender four prior suspensions and seven fines he incurred the longest suspension for an on-ice incident since Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals was banned 20 games in 2018, later reduced to 14 by an arbitrator.

"Hartman contends that he is attempting to use his hand to regain his balance using Stutzle for support, and that their fall to the ice is accidental," a Player Safety official said in an explanation video. "We disagree."

The department determined that Hartman tried to "take advantage of a vulnerable player in an unacceptable fashion," intentionally using his arm and body weight to drive his opponent's head into the ice.

The Player Safety official noted that counting regular season and playoffs, Hartman averaged one supplemental discipline every 60 games of his career.

Hartman has 48 hours to appeal the suspension. If it stands, he won't be eligible to return until March 9 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, as the NHL will pause for the 4 Nations Face-Off for two weeks in February.

Hartman has 17 points in 48 games this season. In 11 NHL seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks , the Nashville Predators , the Philadelphia Flyers and Minnesota , he has 135 goals and 160 assists in 628 games.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On