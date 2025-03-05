Wolves pull away from 76ers in 4th quarter

Naz Reid scored 23 points on 9-for-18 shooting, and the Minnesota Timberwolves pulled away for a 126-112 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night in Minneapolis. HT Image

Nickeil Alexander-Walker finished with 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting off the bench for Minnesota, which won its second game in a row. Anthony Edwards contributed 18 points and Jaden McDaniels scored 17 to go along with two steals and four blocked shots.

Quentin Grimes scored 30 points on 12-for-18 shooting to lead Philadelphia. Kelly Oubre Jr. finished with 24 points on 11-for-19 shooting, and Guerschon Yabusele recorded 18 points and seven rebounds.

Minnesota shot 56.8 percent overall and 45 percent from 3-point range. Philadelphia shot 48.8 percent from the field and 28.1 percent from deep.

The Timberwolves outscored the 76ers 43-32 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

Alexander-Walker made two 3-pointers and Reid added one more in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter to give Minnesota a 92-84 lead with 10:30 remaining.

Donte DiVincenzo drained a 3-pointer to increase Minnesota's lead to 101-87 with 8:48 to go.

Philadelphia trailed by double digits the rest of the way.

The Timberwolves held on to an 83-80 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Yabusele kept the 76ers close in the quarter. He scored nine points on 4-for-6 shooting, including a 3-pointer to even the score at 64-all with 8:07 left.

Minnesota led 57-53 at halftime. Grimes led all scorers with 20 points at the break for the 76ers.

The Timberwolves led by 13 points midway through the second quarter. McDaniels knocked down a 3-pointer to put Minnesota on top 43-30 with 7:24 left.

The 76ers responded with a 7-0 run. Grimes drained a 3-pointer and made a two-point basket, and Jared Butler made a pull-up jump shot to finish the run.

Paul George made a 3-pointer to pull the 76ers within 55-53 with 13.1 seconds left.

Julius Randle made a putback layup to give the Timberwolves a four-point edge before the buzzer.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.