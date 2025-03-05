Menu Explore
Wolves pull away from 76ers in 4th quarter

Reuters |
Mar 05, 2025 09:17 AM IST

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-PHI/RECAP

Naz Reid scored 23 points on 9-for-18 shooting, and the Minnesota Timberwolves pulled away for a 126-112 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night in Minneapolis.

HT Image
HT Image

Nickeil Alexander-Walker finished with 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting off the bench for Minnesota, which won its second game in a row. Anthony Edwards contributed 18 points and Jaden McDaniels scored 17 to go along with two steals and four blocked shots.

Quentin Grimes scored 30 points on 12-for-18 shooting to lead Philadelphia. Kelly Oubre Jr. finished with 24 points on 11-for-19 shooting, and Guerschon Yabusele recorded 18 points and seven rebounds.

Minnesota shot 56.8 percent overall and 45 percent from 3-point range. Philadelphia shot 48.8 percent from the field and 28.1 percent from deep.

The Timberwolves outscored the 76ers 43-32 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

Alexander-Walker made two 3-pointers and Reid added one more in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter to give Minnesota a 92-84 lead with 10:30 remaining.

Donte DiVincenzo drained a 3-pointer to increase Minnesota's lead to 101-87 with 8:48 to go.

Philadelphia trailed by double digits the rest of the way.

The Timberwolves held on to an 83-80 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Yabusele kept the 76ers close in the quarter. He scored nine points on 4-for-6 shooting, including a 3-pointer to even the score at 64-all with 8:07 left.

Minnesota led 57-53 at halftime. Grimes led all scorers with 20 points at the break for the 76ers.

The Timberwolves led by 13 points midway through the second quarter. McDaniels knocked down a 3-pointer to put Minnesota on top 43-30 with 7:24 left.

The 76ers responded with a 7-0 run. Grimes drained a 3-pointer and made a two-point basket, and Jared Butler made a pull-up jump shot to finish the run.

Paul George made a 3-pointer to pull the 76ers within 55-53 with 13.1 seconds left.

Julius Randle made a putback layup to give the Timberwolves a four-point edge before the buzzer.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 05, 2025
