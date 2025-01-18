Wolves ride Anthony Edwards' big night to big win

Anthony Edwards posted his second double-double of the season Friday night for the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves, who rode a red-hot outside shooting performance to a 116-99 win over the New York Knicks. HT Image

Edwards was 8 of 13 from 3-point land while Naz Reid drained all six of his 3-point attempts for the Timberwolves, who tied a season high with 22 3-pointers and shot a season-best 55 percent from beyond the arc.

Edwards finished with 36 points and a season-high 13 rebounds while adding seven assists for the Timberwolves, who have won five of seven.

Reid, who is the fourth NBA player this season to enjoy a perfect shooting night from beyond the arc while hoisting at least six attempts, had 23 points. He is the fourth player in Timberwolves history to make at least six 3-pointers without a miss and the first since Taurean Prince was 8 of 8 against the Knicks on March 20, 2023.

Mike Conley , Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels also got into double figures for the Timberwolves. Julius Randle, playing his first game at Madison Square Garden since the blockbuster trade Oct. 2 that sent him to Minnesota along with Donte DiVincenzo in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns, had eight points, seven rebounds and six assists

DiVincenzo and Towns each missed the game with injuries.

Jalen Brunson had 26 points for the Knicks, who have lost six of nine since a nine-game winning streak. Cameron Payne and OG Anunoby had 18 points apiece while Mikal Bridges finished with 15 points and Josh Hart added 12 points.

The Timberwolves led by as many as 10 in the second quarter before the Knicks inched back in the third and tied the game at 78-78 on a pair of free throws by Anunoby with 58 seconds left. Reid followed with another 3-pointer and New York missed three shots in the final 13 seconds of the period.

Gobert and Precious Achiuwa traded dunks to open the fourth before the Timberwolves slowly began pulling away. Brunson's jumper with 8:17 left cut the deficit to 91-87 before Minnesota went on a game-ending 25-12 run.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.