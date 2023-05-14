Wrestlers to write to BJP women MPs, protest into fourth week

The protesting wrestlers will write to the women MPs of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) seeking support for their fight demanding action against the outgoing wrestling federation president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, they announced as they completed the 22nd day of their sit-in at Jantar Mantar on Sunday. New Delhi, May 14 (ANI): Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik address a press conference during their ongoing protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over the alleged harassment of women wrestlers, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo/Shrikant Singh)(Shrikant Singh)

“It has been 22 days since we started the sit-in and so far no woman MP from the BJP has come to see us or supported us in our battle. So, we have decided to send hand-written letters as well as emails to BJP women MPs requesting them to join us in our fight for justice. ‘Your party talks about beti padhao, beti bachao (educate and save the girl child). We are also India's daughters and we are fighting for our dignity,” world championships medallist Vinesh Phogat said.

“Our friends in the wrestling community will deliver the letters to their homes. Probably our voice is not reaching the women MPs, so we thought of reaching out directly. This is a battle for every girl who is fighting for justice.”

The letter drafted on a letterhead titled 'Wrestlers Sangharsh Samiti' is signed by Phogat and Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik. It is addressed to the union women and child development minister Smriti Irani. It is copied to BJP’s 43 women MPs, including finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The wrestlers have already been visited by many opposition politicians and are also being supported by farmers’ bodies as well as various khaps. The wrestlers have insisted that they will not give up the sit-in protest until action is taken against Brij Bhushan, a six-time BJP MP who has completed his third four-year term in office and is ineligible to contest again as per the Sports Code.

Brij Bhushan has denied all allegations of sexual harassment.

The Delhi Police has registered two first information reports (FIRs) on the basis of complaints lodged by seven wresters, one under sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act as one complaint is a minor.

The wrestlers filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking intervention to get the Delhi Police to register the FIRs. The police then registered the FIRs. The apex court closed the case and asked the wrestlers to approach a lower court for any fresh grievance.

They filed a fresh petition in the court of the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate that the police had only recorded the statements of the complainants under Section 161 of the CrPC, but not under Section 164, where the deposition is made before a magistrate and is admissible in a court. Following a directive by the court, the Delhi Police filed a status report in the court on May 12 and submitted that Brij Bushan has also been questioned.

“As per our observation, his (Brij Bhushan's) power not only broke the back of administration but also made our government deaf and blind,” the letter says. “Being a woman member of parliament of the ruling party we have lots of hope from you and request you to help us. Please become our voice for justice and save our dignity. We also hope that you can spare some time to reach Jantar Mantar to guide us.”

The protesters welcomed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) appointed ad hoc committee taking full charge of wrestling federation’s affairs. “IOA's decision to let ad-hoc committee take full control of WFI is our first big step towards justice. It's our first victory in this legal battle and marks a great beginning for us,” Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia said.

Phogat also urged people who had assembled at Jantan Mantar in support of the protest to go to their district headquarters on Tuesday and present a memoradum in support of the wrestlers.

“We request the people supporting us to also stage a satyagraha for one day for the dignity of women,” she said.

The ad-hoc committee has said the election process to put in place a new WFI administration will be completed by June 10 as the IOA has asked it to. The panel, headed by Wushu Association of India president Bhupender Singh Bajwa, has national rifle coach Suma Shirur as the other member. A retired high court judge, who will be the third member, is yet to be selected. The former judge is likely to oversee the elections.

