Wrestling polls: Ad hoc panel to meet disputed state units

The ad hoc committee tasked with holding the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections has called five disputed state bodies for a hearing on Wednesday, extending the last date for receiving nominations for constituting the electoral college until midnight that day.

As per the election notification issued by the Returning Officer (RO) last week, the last date for receiving names was Monday with the preparation and display of the electoral college to be done on June 22.

However, a letter issued by the RO's office on Monday extended until midnight on June 21 the deadline for receiving the names. The preparation and display of electoral college will be done as per the original schedule. The letter, a copy of which is with HT, has been signed by the assistant RO, Tapas Kumar Bhattacharya.

“There are no more changes. The electoral college will be made public by the evening of June 22. The list will be put up on Indian Olympic Association and WFI websites,” a person close to the ad hoc panel said.

Disaffiliated units in Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana and Rajasthan had approached the ad hoc committee claiming that they are the legitimate state unit who can nominate members for the electoral college.

“The Returning Officer has invited the aforesaid representations for hearing on 21/06/2023 between 3-4 pm. It would be futile if the last date for the nomination of members of the electoral college is maintained for 19/06/2023,” the letter states.

The federation had dissolved the Haryana and Maharashtra units at its June 2022 AGM and installed new bodies. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar-led Maharashtra unit, which was disaffiliated, petitioned the Bombay high court. The court ruled WFI's decision to dissolve the state body “illegal” and set aside the election.

In Haryana, the unit headed by Congress leader Deepender Hooda was dissolved by WFI on the grounds that its office-bearers had overstayed their terms and the body had remained largely inactive, not conducting any competitions.

Elections to the HP unit were held on court's direction in 2019 and fresh elections were due in January. The polls were not held due to the wrestlers' protest against the then WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment. Following that the union sports ministry suspended WFI and annulled the polls announced by it.

“We’ve received nominations from most of the state units, but the committee wanted to give enough time to each body to send their nominations. We don’t want any complaints later. There are a few disputed bodies that may need time, there may be some withdrawals or changes too,” the person cited above said.

The submission of nominations to RO in person is from June 23-25. The final list of candidates will be put on display on July 2 and the elections to the 15 posts held on July 6.

