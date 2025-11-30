Yale scores 36 second-half points to stun Youngstown State 43-42 in Bulldogs' FCS playoff debut Yale scores 36 second-half points to stun Youngstown State 43-42 in Bulldogs' FCS playoff debut YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Josh Pitsenberger broke loose for a late 56-yard touchdown, his third of the game, to complete Yale's stunning 43-42 comeback over Youngstown State in the Bulldogs' FCS playoff debut on Saturday

Yale trailed 35-7 at halftime before scoring 36 second-half points, including 21 in the fourth quarter, taking the lead when Pitsenberger sprinted for the go-ahead score with three minutes remaining.

The 15th-seeded Penguins turned it over on downs on their next possession and the Bulldogs reached the YSU 1-yard line with 1:16 left when Pitsenberger eschewed a touchdown and intentionally went down. Kneel-downs took care of the rest.

Next up for Yale will be a trip to second-seeded Montana State next Saturday.

Yale and the Ivy League were participating in the FCS playoffs for the first time and the Bulldogs were matched up against a program making its 16th appearance. It looked like Yale would be making an early exit after three first-half turnovers led to Youngstown State touchdowns and it had been outgained 358-132 in total offense.

The teams exchanged touchdowns to start the second half before the Bulldogs scored a late third-quarter touchdown on a 1-yard Pitsenberger run then added Dante Reno's 11-yard TD pass to Lucius Anderson to start the fourth.

Reno's 4-yard pass to Graham Smith with five minutes left got Yale within one score. After the Penguins turned the ball over on downs, Pitsenberger scored on the next play.

Pitsenberger, the Ivy's offensive player of the year, rushed for 209 yards on 32 carries. Reno was 21-of-28 for 260 yards with three TDs and two interceptions. Anderson made eight catches for 138 yards. Jaxton Santiago had 104 yards on nine catches before a fourth-quarter injury.

Beau Brungard threw for three touchdowns — all to Max Tomczak — and ran for three more for the Penguins. He was 23-of-35 passing for 317 yards and rushed for 90 more on 17 carries. Tomczak had six catches for 105 yards and Ky Wilson nine for 102.

Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here . college football: /hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and /hub/college-football

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.