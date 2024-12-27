Yearender 2024: A look back at landmark triumphs that redefined Indian sports

The year 2024 has been nothing short of extraordinary for Indian sports, with athletes across multiple disciplines delivering performances that captured the imagination of millions. From historic victories on the global stage to personal milestones that rewrote records, the year showcased India's growing dominance in international sporting arenas. Whether it was cricket, athletics, tennis, or chess, Indian athletes proved their mettle, bringing home medals and accolades that will be remembered for generations. From L to R: Manu Bhaker poses with her Olympic medals; Rahul Dravid lifts the T20 World Cup trophy; D Gukesh reacts after his World Chess Championship triumph(PTI/AP)

The country experienced a monumental T20 World Cup victory, its best-ever Paralympic performance, and some landmark achievements in chess, tennis, and athletics. As we take a look back at 2024, here’s a list of the most significant sporting achievements that have made this year unforgettable for India.

T20 World Cup victory after 17 years

In a nail-biting finale that will go down in history, India lifted their second T20 World Cup title after a 17-year wait. India showed resilience under pressure, beating South Africa by a narrow seven-run margin in Barbados. The match saw Virat Kohli playing a pivotal 76-run knock in India’s total of 176/7 after the side batted first.

However, it was India’s bowling attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah's consistent prowess and Hardik Pandya's clutch performance under extreme pressure, which sealed the victory. Hardik’s figures of 3-20 helped restrict South Africa to 169/8, despite Heinrich Klaasen’s blistering 52.

India's captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli pose for a picture with the trophy after Team India wins the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024.(ICC - X )

The victory ended an 11-year ICC trophy drought for India but, with Kohli and Rohit Sharma's retirement from T20 internationals adding an emotional element to the win. Additionally, this was also the last tournament of Rahul Dravid as India's head coach, with Gautam Gambhir succeeding him in the role.

India enjoyed an unbeaten run throughout the tournament, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan, USA, Ireland, and Canada in the group stage before triumphing Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Australia in the Super Eights. In the semi-final, India rolled past England to keep its unbeaten record intact.

India at Olympics: A silver and 5 bronze

The nation secured six medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, including one silver and five bronze. Among the standout performers was Neeraj Chopra, the defending Olympic champion in javelin throw from Tokyo, who won a silver with a season-best throw of 89.45m, missing out on the gold to Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem.

Neeraj Chopra celebrates his silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. (AFP)

Manu Bhaker also made history, becoming the first Indian to win two medals in a single Olympic Games, claiming bronze in both the women’s 10m air pistol and mixed 10m air pistol events. Additionally, the Indian men’s hockey team made its mark by clinching a bronze medal, continuing India’s rich legacy in the sport.

The bronze medal win was also a fitting farewell for goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who had been a rock in front of the goal for the men's hockey team for decades. With bronze-medal winning performances from athletes like Swapnil Kusale (Shooting), Aman Sehrawat (Wrestling), and Sarabjot Singh (Shooting), the 2024 Olympics were a testament to India’s growing sporting stature on the world stage.

Avani Lekhara's historic feat and best-ever showing at Paralympics

Avani Lekhara made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two Paralympic golds. Her victory in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event was accompanied by a world record, solidifying her place as one of the most successful Indian athletes in Paralympic history.

The 2024 Games proved to be a milestone for Indian sports, with the country securing its best-ever performance in the competition. India brought home 29 medals -- seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze -- surpassing its previous best of 19 medals at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

India also made history with a one-two finish in athletics in the men’s club throw F51, where Dharambir and Parnav Soorma claimed gold and silver respectively. Sumit Antil, Mariyappan Thangavelu, and Sheetal Devi also etched their names in history.

Rohan Bopanna’s Australian Open triumph

Bopanna achieved a career-defining feat in 2024 by winning the men’s doubles title at the Australian Open. At the age of 43, Bopanna became the oldest player to reach World No. 1 in men’s doubles; partnering with Matthew Ebden of Australia, Bopanna defeated Italy’s Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6(0), 7-5 to clinch the coveted Grand Slam title.

Rohan Bopanna, left, of India and Matthew Ebden of Australia pose with their trophy after defeating Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori of Italy in the men's doubles final.(AP)

Bopanna had previously come close but never secured a Grand Slam victory in men's doubles; his previous-best performance was reaching the final of the US Open, which he achieved twice in 2010 and 2023. His win at Melbourne’s iconic Rod Laver Arena not only made him the oldest player to achieve World No. 1 status but also proved that age is no barrier to success in professional sport.

Olympiad victory and Gukesh's Chess World Championship win

India continued its remarkable rise in chess, achieving stellar success at the 2024 Chess Olympiad in Budapest. The Indian men’s and women’s teams both made history by winning gold in their respective categories, cementing India’s dominance in the game.

This victory was especially significant considering India’s past performance at the 2022 Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram, where the country secured bronze medals in both categories.

Earllier this month, D. Gukesh, the 18-year-old prodigy, became the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, a record that had been held by Garry Kasparov for decades. Gukesh’s victory in the 14th round of the World Chess Championship, where he defeated China's Ding Liren, was a spectacular achievement, as he followed in the footsteps of his mentor, Viswanathan Anand.

World Chess Champion D Gukesh shows the World Chess Championship 2024 trophy during a felicitation ceremony, in Chennai.(Lakshmi )

Indian Women’s Table Tennis team makes history

The Indian women’s table tennis team made history in 2024 by winning the country’s first-ever medal at the Asian Table Tennis Championships in the women’s team event since its inception in 1972.

Competing in Kazakhstan, the team of Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Ayhika Mukherjee, Sutirtha Mukherjee, and Diya Chitale earned a bronze medal after a valiant effort in the semifinals.

Puja Tomar's UFC victory

In a landmark achievement for Indian mixed martial arts, Puja Tomar made history by becoming the first Indian to win a UFC fight. The 30-year-old secured a hard-fought victory against Brazil’s Rayanne dos Santos in a thrilling strawweight bout, winning by split decision with scores of 30-27, 27-30, 29-28. Tomar’s victory marked a milestone for Indian athletes in the UFC, a global stage for combat sports.

Her success sent a message to the world that Indian fighters are capable of competing at the highest level in mixed martial arts. Tomar, who had signed with the UFC in 2023, dedicated her win to all Indian fans and fighters.