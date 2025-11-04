Young coaches in PKL driving transformation

New Delhi: Coaching in kabaddi is undergoing a transformation, with recently retired players stepping into coaching roles in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). With the 12th season of the league concluding here last week (October 31), coaches say it has been the most competitive edition yet, with teams better prepared both technically and strategically. Puneri Paltan's raider in action against the Dabang Delhi KC defenders during the final match of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 at Thyagaraj, in New Delhi on Friday. (Sathiya/ANI)

The two teams in the Season 12 grand finale —Dabang Delhi KC and Puneri Paltan—were both guided by young coaches. Joginder Narwal, who captained Dabang Delhi KC to the PKL Season 8 title, has now led the team to another title as coach.

On the other side, Ajay Thakur, one of Indian kabaddi’s biggest names and a 2014 Asian Games gold medallist, joined Puneri Paltan as assistant coach mid-season last year. This year, the 38-year-old has injected fresh energy into the squad, taking them all the way to the final. Both believe that the traditional sport has evolved significantly in terms of modern techniques, strategies, and competitiveness.

“A lot of changes have happened in the last few years. Teams now do video analysis after every match, which wasn’t the case in the early seasons of PKL. The strengths and weaknesses of every player (raider or defender) are discussed in team meetings, and match planning is more detailed. Players who dominated for a couple of seasons have struggled this year because teams have come better prepared,” said Thakur.

“A player knows that he has to upgrade his skills to stay at the top level. There’s a lot of planning before every match. You have to learn and implement new techniques,” he added.

Narwal, 43, agrees that this has been the most competitive season so far. “You need to come up with smart strategies to beat your opponents. Every move is planned and executed. This season, in particular, was very tough. There were so many tie-breakers.”

The season witnessed 13 tie-breakers, with two matches even going down to golden raids.

Thakur said players now have a modern outlook, and the traditional image of the kabaddi coach as a guru is changing rapidly.

“This new generation of players loves social media. They are outgoing personalities. A coach has to listen to them. Earlier, players wouldn’t speak up in front of a kabaddi coach. Young coaches have a stronger bond with their teams. You have to leave your ego behind, and because there’s no generation gap, players can express themselves freely,” he said.

With the changing landscape in kabaddi and new rules coming in PKL, coaches need to constantly be on their toes.

Narwal added that coaching is a continuous learning process. “Sometimes we see a player doing something innovative during a match, and we think, ‘This was a surprise.’ So even as coaches, we’re constantly learning and upgrading.”

This fresh approach will benefit the Indian national team and kabaddi as a whole with many foreign recruits competing in PKL. The league plays a vital role in identifying and grooming players for the national side.

“Players are faster now thanks to improved fitness regimes and gym training. They are mentally stronger and technically sharper. With two months of league competition followed by six weeks of training, the PKL has become an essential part of a player’s annual schedule. With the Asian Games next year, it helps them stay in competitive shape,” said Narwal.