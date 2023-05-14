Home / Sports / Rafael Nadal turns down claycourt event wildcard as French Open looms

Rafael Nadal turns down claycourt event wildcard as French Open looms

May 14, 2023 05:18 PM IST

Nadal has been struggling with hip injury since Australian Open, and fears he may miss French Open grew after he pulled out of this week's Italian Open.

Rafa Nadal has turned down a wildcard offer for next week's Challenger tournament in Bordeaux as the Spaniard's participation in the French Open hangs in the balance, the claycourt event director said on Sunday.

Rafael Nadal of Spain(AP)
Nadal has been struggling with a hip injury he suffered at the Australian Open in January, and fears the Spaniard may miss the Paris Grand Slam grew after he pulled out of this week's Italian Open.

"I offered him (Nadal's agent Carlos Costa) one of the wildcards. He very kindly told me that Nadal was continuing his preparation at home in Manacor, that he was not ready and was in a race against time to be ready for the French Open," Jean-Baptiste Perlant told French sports daily L'Equipe.

Nadal skipped last week's Madrid Open and missed tournaments at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

The French Open, which Nadal has won a record 14 times including last year, starts on May 28.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
