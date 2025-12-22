Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson exits with back injury in Week 16 loss to Patriots

Back injury forces Lamar Jackson out of Sunday night matchup against Patriots(AP) Lamar Jackson suffered a back injury during the Ravens' Week 16 game against the Patriots. Lamar Jackson sustained a back injury at the end of the first half of the Baltimore Ravens' Week 16 game against the New England Patriots. Jackson, 28, fell on the ground after running for three yards on a first-down carry following the two-minute warning, per USA Today.

Soon, the Ravens called a timeout, and Jackson went to the sidelines to be assessed by Baltimore's medical personnel. After a quick examination on the sidelines, Jackson was brought to the locker room.

Lamar Jackson injury update

Lamar Jackson will miss the rest of Sunday's game due to a back injury, according to the Ravens. Baltimore first declared that Jackson's return was "questionable" because of the injury. After getting hurt, Jackson was "grimacing in pain" and had difficulty climbing the steps to the locker room, according to NBC's sideline reporter Melissa Stark.

Coach John Harbaugh recently commented on Lamar Jackson’s injury. “They're working on him right now, stretching. We'll see how he feels coming out,” Harbaugh said.

Before being declared out ahead of the fourth quarter, Jackson continued to miss the Ravens' opening offensive drive of the second half. The Ravens lost the game 28-24 to the Patriots.

Who can substitute Lamar Jackson?

The backup quarterback for the Ravens is Tyler Huntley. After Cooper Rush faltered in Jackson's place earlier in the season, the 27-year-old, who is in his third season with the squad, was promoted to the backup position.

Huntley has completed 73% of his passes for 254 yards and a touchdown in his only start for the team this season. He has completed 65.2% of his career throws for 3,040 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, with a career record of 6-9 in 15 games, as per USA Today.

Quarterbacks for Sunday’s game

The Ravens have three quarterbacks available for Sunday's game: Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley, and Cooper Rush.

For Sunday's game, Rush is the team's backup quarterback; he would not start unless Jackson and Huntley sustain injuries that may finish the game.

Before joining the Ravens this season, Rush played for the Dallas Cowboys for nearly his whole career. Earlier in the season, the 32-year-old replaced Jackson in two starts and went 0-2. He has completed 65.4% of his passes for 303 yards and four interceptions.