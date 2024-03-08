Red Sox make long-term investment in Bello as they await clarity on Giolito's elbow

After getting bad news about the biggest offseason rotation addition, the Boston Red Sox are making a major long-term investment in their top returning pitcher. HT Image

Boston agreed to on a $55 million, six-year contract with right-hander Brayan Bello, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The move deal came together as Boston learned of the injury to Lucas Giolito, who headed to Alabama this week for a second opinion on his ailing right elbow.

Bello, who turns 25 in May, could have been eligible for arbitration after 2025 and could have become a free agent after the 2028 season.

The deal also includes a $21 million team option for 2030 with a $1 million buyout that, if exercised, would make the agreement worth $75 million over seven seasons, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced.

Bello went 12-11 with a 4.24 ERA in 28 starts last season while striking out 132 and walking 45 in 157 innings. He figures to head a rotation that remains a concern.

Giolito, 29, signed a $38.5 million, two-year contract with the Red Sox and made two spring training starts before reporting elbow discomfort.

Giolito went 8-16 with a 4.88 ERA in 33 starts last season while pitching for the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians. He made at least 30 starts each of the last three seasons and was a 2019 All-Star.

HARRIS’ HOT START

Michael Harris II Harris hit his third Grapefruit League homer Thursday, a third-inning drive off Boston's Tanner Houck in the Braves’ 3-2 victory. Harris is 8 of 18 with six runs and five RBIs.

Harris was batting just .200 with a .499 OPS at the end of April last year, though he fared much better the rest of the way and finished with a .293 average and .808 OPS in 138 games.

CHAPMAN SUITS UP FOR GIANTS

Third baseman Matt Chapman was set to make his first Cactus League appearance since joining the San Francisco Giants with a $54 million, three-year deal.

Chapman was in the starting lineup as the No. 5 hitter in Thursday night game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

CUBS’ KILIAN INJURED

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell told reporters that right-hander Caleb Kilian has a teres major strain and is expected to be out until the All-Star break.

Kilian, 26, was 0-1 with a 16.88 ERA in three appearances for the Cubs last season while also going 8-3 with a 4.56 ERA in 25 appearances with Triple-A Iowa. He made 24 starts for Iowa and had 95 strikeouts and 36 walks over 120 1/3 innings.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

