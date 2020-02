Respect in the air as Pep takes on Mourinho

sports

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 22:01 IST

Manchester

Pep Guardiola says his great rival Jose Mourinho should not be judged solely on his recent record as the two managers prepare to go head-to-head again on Sunday.

Tottenham have taken 20 points from 12 Premier League games since Mourinho took over from Mauricio Pochettino and remain six points off fourth-placed Chelsea. Mourinho and Guardiola meet for the 23rd time as City travel to Tottenham and the Catalan said he respected his rival’s record during a long career in the dugout.

“The value of Jose, a manager with a lot of experience and with a lot of success, is not to be judged on one season, or one-and-a-half seasons,” said Guardiola, whose team are second in the Premier League. “The guys who don’t judge his career on 15 or 20 years don’t understand anything.

“Periods for managers are up and down, everyone has it. You have seasons with good and bad periods, you have to change teams and build things.”

The rivalry between Mourinho and Guardiola reached its height when the Portuguese was in charge at Real Madrid and the City manager was at arch-rivals Barcelona. They ended up in charge of the rival Manchester clubs in 2016.

Things became heated in Spain, although Guardiola insisted it was never personal and that he had huge admiration for Mourinho’s record—league titles in four countries and two Champions League triumphs.

“For 15 or 20 years, Jose has been there all the time and that has to be respected,” he said.

“It is the most difficult thing -- to stay for a long time and be there all the time. When you win a lot of titles and the moment you don’t, people think ‘Ah, it’s not good’. The exception in sport is when you win a lot... you lose more than you win.

“Michael Jordan is the greatest example of this as he won six NBA titles in 15 or 16 seasons, so he lost more than he won and he was the greatest athlete I’ve ever seen in my life.”