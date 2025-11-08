Robert Lewandowski under AC Milan's scanner for January transfer window: Report

AC Milan have opened the door to a potential move for Robert Lewandowski, with the Barcelona striker emerging as a serious option for the January transfer window as the Italian club hunts for a proven goalscorer. Robert Lewandowski looks on after the UEFA Champions League league phase day 4.(AFP)

The interest has been driven by Milan’s need for instant output up front, but while the Rossoneri are clearly intrigued by the idea, the operation is shaping up more as a carefully staged plan than a guaranteed winter blockbuster.

Why Milan want Lewandowski

As reported by SportItalia, Milan are exploring the possibility of signing Lewandowski in January and have already held talks with his agent to explore different scenarios.

The logic from San Siro is quite straightforward. Milan’s attack lacked the steady, penalty box presence that defines champion sides. They have plenty of runners and creators, but fewer guarantees in front of the goal. Bringing in a striker who has spent more than a decade scoring at the highest level in Germany, Spain, and Europe instantly changes that profile.

Within the club, Lewandowski is viewed in a similar bracket to summer arrival Luka Modric, not just a big name, but as a dressing-room reference point who can set standards and guide a relatively young core. That is why Milan are studying a deal around a free transfer, mirroring the Modric operation rather than paying a heavy fee mid-season.

Milan’s ambition: what is the reality?

This is where the picture becomes more delicate. The reports claim that while Milan would love to move quickly, any deal in January is considered highly complicated from the onset.

Two factors dominate that equation. First, Lewandowski has privately communicated that his preference is to stay at Barcelona at least another year, even if that means accepting a pay cut and a more secondary role under Hansi Flick. Second, Barcelona’s financial restrictions and the difficulty of sourcing a high-level replacement in winter make them reluctant to lose their only established number nine mid-way through the season.

The reports have reportedly underlined that Barcelona will reassess the situation at the end of the campaign, weighing Lewandowski’s performances, the market for a new striker, and the overall wage bill before making the final call. If they decide not to extend his stay, he will then seriously evaluate offers for 2026-27, and in that landscape, Milan are positioning themselves as one of the most attractive destinations.