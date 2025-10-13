In what comes in as a big report, FC Barcelona might be preparing a significant reshaping of their attacking options. Reported by The Sun and multiple Spanish outlets, the news is that Robert Lewandowski might not get a contract extension beyond June 2026. Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad.(AP)

These reports also claim that the Catalan giants are increasingly inclined to exercise their purchase option for on-loan Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford.

Barca’s decision regarding Lewandowski centers mainly around his age, as he turns 38 next August. This combines with the concerns about his declining pressing capabilities and the substantial wage burden of approximately € 33 million gross annually. The club reportedly views younger alternatives as more aligned with manager Hansi Flick’s high-intensity tactical requirements.

Robert Lewandowski’s impending departure at contract expiration marks the end of a productive spell that saw him net over 100 goals across three seasons following his transfer from Bayern Munich in 2022. While the Sporting Director of the club, Deco, has not made any official announcement, the stand has been widely reported since the weekend by Sport and subsequently picked up by numerous European football outlets.

The Rashford situation presents a contrasting narrative of renewal rather than conclusion. The 27-year-old England international joined Barcelona in July 2025 on a season-long loan with an option to buy at around € 30 million. Rashford accepted a significant pay reduction to facilitate the move, earning roughly € 14 gross per season to satisfy La Liga’s financial fair play regulations.

Early returns from the English wide forward have been encouraging. Rashford has registered three goals and five assists in his first ten appearances for the club. Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano indicates internal sentiment at Barcelona regarding Rashford has turned positive regarding both his performances and professional conduct. The reports strongly suggest that there is a big chance of the club activating the purchase clause.

Strategic implications of the move

This dual development signals Barcelona’s commitment to squad rejuvenation while navigating persistent financial constraints. By allowing Lewandowski’s contract to expire naturally, the club avoids negotiations over an extension that would further strain their wage structure. The savings generated could prove crucial for compliance with La Liga’s spending limits.

Rashford represents a calculated gamble aimed at resurrecting a talent whose stock plummeted at Manchester United. At 27, he represents at least five years of good football when compared to Lewandowski’s career twilight. However, questions remain about whether his early Barcelona form represents genuine rehabilitation or a honeymoon period. The relatively modest € 30 million fee provides downside protection.