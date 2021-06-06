Home / Sports / Sandhu on course for top-10 finish at Porsche European Open
Ajeetesh Sandhu(Twitter)
Sandhu on course for top-10 finish at Porsche European Open

Sandhu, who was a reserve for the week and got into the draw late, is three shots behind co-leaders Maverick Antcliff (71-68) and Matthew Southgate (70-69), who are 5-under.
PTI | , Hamburg
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 11:09 PM IST

Ajeetesh Sandhu put himself in a good position to record his first top-10 finish since October 2018 as he carded a 2-under 70 at Porsche European Open here on Sunday.

Sandhu is now 2-under through 36 holes in a tournament that has been reduced to 54 holes with a Monday finish. Sandhu was placed tied-9th with a sizeable number of players yet to finish their second round at the Green Eagle Golf Course.

Sandhu, who was a reserve for the week and got into the draw late, is three shots behind co-leaders Maverick Antcliff (71-68) and Matthew Southgate (70-69), who are 5-under.

The tournament has not thrown up too many low scores with 4-under 68 being the best so far, so it could be a tight battle in the final round.

The first leader Belgian Thomas Detry (68-73) slipped in the second round and is two shots off the leaders.

The other Indian in the field, Shubhankar Sharma, struggled to 6-over 78 and his second round 75 did not help.

Sandhu started with a birdie on first and added further gains on fifth, ninth and 18th. His dropped shots came on sixth and 17th.

In the first round, Sandhu started with a bogey on 10th, which he made up for with a birdie on 11th. A string of seven pars was followed by a birdie on first. Then three bogeys in a span of four holes between third and seventh set him back . However, a birdie-birdie finish saw him finish at even par.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Story Saved
