Shooters conundrum to e-games spurt: Covid-19 news from the sporting arena

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 09:36 IST

e-sport consumption is growing exponentially by the day and even more so due to the ongoing pandemic that has brought to a halt all the major sports events around the globe, right from the Olympics to the English Premier League and closer home, the Indian Premier League. However, not everything is looking positive for the Indian shooters as almost every top shooter in India is asking amid the pandemic: do they have enough ammunition to last the crisis?

e-sport in the time of no sport

The world as we know has been upended by the lockdown enforced due to the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving consumers craving for alternate sports options within the confines of their living rooms. So, with traditional sports like football and Formula One seeking online alternatives to stay relevant, e-sport is set to witness a spurt and redefine the gaming industry.

Elite shooters may run out of ammo in 2 months

With almost all of Europe in lockdown, the supply of arms and ammunition for sports shooting has also come to a standstill; most shooters have no more than two months worth of stock.

‘It was spreading like fire, we were all in shock, scared’: Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza, India’s six-time Grand Slam winner and former doubles world No. 1 tennis player, who returned to the professional tour in January this year after a two-year maternity break. After helping India seal a historic Fed Cup World Group play-off spot in Dubai earlier this month, the 33-year-old made a quick dash to play at the WTA Indians Wells in California, only for the tournament to be called off. Mirza then returned home to Hyderabad and decided to self-isolate herself.

ICC’s $23.7 million claim from Indian board goes to disputes panel

The impact of Covid-19 pandemic and the T20 World Cup scheduled in Australia from October 18 were also discussed. It was decided to keep an eye on the effect of the pandemic on Australia as the government there has closed its borders for six months,” a board executive said.

