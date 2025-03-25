Soccer-Rodman returns to depleted US squad for first time since Paris Games

NEW YORK, - Trinity Rodman is set to make her international return after she was named in a depleted United States squad on Tuesday for two friendlies against rivals Brazil next month. HT Image

Rodman - one third of the United States' lethal "Triple Espresso" forward line - is in the mix for the first time since she helped the team clinch their fifth Olympic title in Paris, after battling through back pain for months.

Rodman will be without the other two members of her famed trio, with Sophia Wilson on maternity leave and Mal Swanson away on personal leave, as many of the United States' regular starters are sidelined this spring.

Dynamic midfielder Rose Lavelle is out after she underwent ankle surgery in the off-season while talented defender Naomi Girma suffered a calf injury on her Chelsea debut earlier this month.

"We're delighted back with us. You know, I was saying to someone the other day, I have not had the chance to work with the Triple Espresso Rose, Naomi together since the Olympics, so it's a long time," said coach Emma Hayes.

"But to get one of them back is really exciting."

Hayes said she would use the prodigious 22-year-old Rodman carefully, citing her ongoing back issue, with Rodman's Washington Spirit teammate Ashley Hatch getting a call-up along with Chelsea's Catarina Macario.

"I have to try and find the sweet spot in camp to reintegrate her back in the team, but also to manage her because she has a long season ahead," said Hayes.

The Americans hope to get back on track after Japan snapped their five-year winning streak at the SheBelieves Cup last month, and fans will be salivating for the fixtures against Brazil, whom the U.S. beat to win the Olympic final.

"We have been without, you know, five of the best, some of the best players in the world, probably top 25 players in the world," said Hayes.

"So giving experiences to our players has been a natural evolution, but one where I'm excited to go back in and see how much I really learn from playing against Japan."

The United States play Brazil on April 5 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and on April 8 at PayPal Park in San Jose, California.

