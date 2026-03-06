SRCC Alumni Centenary Tournament puts on show ‘inclusivity’ and ‘bonding over golf' at the iconic Delhi Golf Club

What a day to have a lovely round of golf at the Delhi Golf Club (DGC), the most iconic golf course in the country. The occasion was also quite out of the ordinary. This is the centenary year for the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), and an SRCC Alumni Centenary Golf Tournament was organised under the pleasant Delhi skies on Friday morning.

The DGC buzzed all through the day. Eighty alumni of the prestigious commerce, economics and management college registered for the tournament. The high-profile invitational event boasted promoters, business owners, CXOs, entrepreneurs, and senior leaders across finance, consulting, industry, and public service.

The inclusivity was particularly striking. Priyanka Gulati, from the 1999 batch, by her own admission, plays golf on and off. But the pride in being an SRCCian was what drove her to take part.

"There are not many events where men and women participate together. It's special. It speaks to the inclusivity of the event. Just like our college SRCC, where boys and girls studied together, and where girls went from strength to strength. So there is this analogy, the event represents our college," Priyanka, who is with Grant Thornton at present, said.

Frankly speaking, there couldn't have been a better venue for an event like this. The DGC is nature in itself, in microcosm, that is. The lush green venue that hosted the famous Indian Masters in 2008, the country's first European Tour event, is known for its relics from the Mughal, Lodhi and Tughlaq eras. Its peacock population also catches one's eye. Under the early morning sun, it was like communing with nature itself.

Disability is not a hindrance Ankit Beniwal, from the 2022 batch, played a round of nine holes. His story was particularly inspiring. At birth, 25-year-old Ankit was diagnosed with Arthrogryposis Multiplex Complex (AMC), as a result, his mobility was terribly affected. It has to be said that he showed resilience and sportsmanship in gigantic proportions.

"This event has given me a lot of encouragement. I didn't think, I could pull it off, it being my first event. I am happy with what I have done here, and maybe in the future I will participate in more events," he said.

"The DGC is well equipped in terms of providing wheelchairs and carts, and without them I don't think I would have been able to participate," Ankit, who works for the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) as a digital accountant officer, added.

Ila Kapoor, from the batch of 2003, started playing the game recently, all thanks to her 8-year-old daughter's initiation into golf. In the process, Ila also got hooked on the game. “I am here for the love of the sport,” she said.

Colonel Sandeep, retired now and from the batch of 1989, said it was a great opportunity for bonding. “Golf is the gift of life, as they say. Like the ups and downs in life, it's pretty similar in golf. Then there is peace, and it's all serene around you. And you are up against yourself," he said.

Gen Zs also made their presence felt. 22-year-old Shon Kipgen, who finished his B. Com Honours in 2024, made no bones about why he had chosen to participate. “To be honest, I am here for the brand of my college. This is my love for my college, my pride in being an SRCCian. It's a great privilege to be here and to interact with many of my seniors,” he said.