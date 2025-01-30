Sydney's Olympic stadium to host Rugby World Cup final in 2027

SYDNEY — Sydney's 83,000-seat Olympic Stadium will once again host a Rugby World Cup final, this time in 2027 and 24 years after the home team was left bitterly disappointed in the championship match against England. HT Image

RWC 2027 organizers announced Thursday that Sydney would host five pool matches, two round-of-16 matches, two quarterfinals, both semifinals, the bronze match and the tournament finale.

They also announced six other host cities for the 24-team tournament scheduled to run from Oct. 1 to Nov. 13, 2027.

They were Melbourne , Brisbane , Perth , and Adelaide .

The other two host cities will be Newcastle, which is located north of Sydney, and Townsville in north Queensland state. They will host four pool matches each.

In the 2003 final Jonny Wilkinson landed a dropped goal with seconds remaining in extra time to give England a 20-17 victory over the Wallabies in front of a Rugby World Cup-record crowd of 82,957 at the stadium built for the 2000 Olympics.

Four countries have won the World Cup trophy. South Africa became the first to win it four times when the Springboks beat New Zealand in France in 2023. New Zealand has won it three times, Australia twice and England once.

“Rugby World Cup is among the planet’s biggest sporting events and Australia is incredibly excited to welcome the world to the 2027 edition," Rugby Australia chief executive and former Wallaby Phil Waugh said.

“Australia has a rich history of hosting major tournaments — indeed, we co-hosted the first ever Rugby World Cup almost 40 years ago — and I have no doubt this event will captivate and enthrall the hundreds of thousands attending in-stadium and the hundreds of millions viewing around the world.”

Organizers said they expected 250,000 international visitors over the tournament's six-week run would generate 1.3 billion Australian dollars in direct visitor expenditure in Australia.

Australia co-hosted the inaugural Rugby World Cup in 1987, won it in 1991 and '99 — both times in Britain — and reached the final in 2003 and 2015.

