'Kicked my a**': Adrian Mannarino's sweet message for Ben Shelton amid injury scare

Adrian Mannarino won the message against Ben Shelton at the US Open by default when the latter retired with a left shoulder injury. USA's Ben Shelton and France's Adrian Mannarino shake hands after Shelton retired during their men's singles third round match on day six of the US Open(AFP)

Speaking after the incident, Mannarino described it as ‘unfortunate’.

What Adrian Mannarino said

Adrian Mannarino speaking to reporters said “When he started to have pain he was leading. Honestly, he probably would have won that match. It's unfortunate for him and very lucky for me, but I don't really know what to say. I'm happy to get through. I wish him the best, of course.”

He added, “I was having good fun on the court, really long rallies, losing some and winning some. It was a pretty cool match to play. Ben is playing really well. He kicked my a** at the beginning of the summer and he is such an amazing player. It was a great match. Even if I was losing, it was pretty cool. Thanks to all you guys for being nice with me.”

Also Read | Need a vacation? Imagine how US Open tennis players feel during their long season

The player continued “I'm just trying. I'm 37 years old, it's my first time winning the match from the toilets. There's always new things coming up. I'm still enjoying my time on court and I hope to extend it for a little while. For now, I'm just going to try to enjoy my day. A lot of stress, a lot of fighting, the later I find out (who I'm playing in the next round), the more I enjoy it.”

What happened in the game

Sixth seed Ben Shelton retired injured from the U.S. Open third-round match while he and Frenchman Adrian Mannarino were locked at two sets, on Friday. This came as a massive blow to America's hopes of ending the 22-year wait for a men's Grand Slam champion.

Shelton grabbed at his left shoulder and winced in pain after hitting a forehand shot early in the fourth set in a tight clash on Louis Armstrong Stadium and pinched at the spot as he prepared to receive a serve from Mannarino in the second game.

"I just did something to my shoulder I don't know what it is. I'm in a lot of pain," Shelton said to his father and coach, Bryan Shelton, before taking a medical timeout midway through the second game in the fourth set.

(With Reuters inputs)