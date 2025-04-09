Menu Explore
Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
Carlos Alcaraz recovers from sluggish start to move into Monte Carlo last 16

AFP |
Apr 09, 2025 08:35 PM IST

After a mixed American tour, with a semi-final in Indian Wells and an early loss to David Goffin in Miami, the 21-year-old made a successful return to clay.

Carlos Alcaraz picked up his first ever win at the Monte Carlo Masters when he came from a set down to win his second round match against Francisco Cerundolo 3-6, 6-0, 6-1.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts after a point(AFP)
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts after a point(AFP)

After a mixed American tour, with a semi-final in Indian Wells and an early loss to David Goffin in Miami, the 21-year-old Spaniard made a successful return to clay.

His only previous appearance in Monte Carlo in 2022 ended in a three-set defeat by Sebastian Korda.

The 21-year-old Spaniard, ranked two in the world, made a slow start against the lively Argentine who outlasted him in extended cross-court rallies.

After gaining an early break, Alcaraz gave up four games in a row which was enough for Cerundolo to go on and take the set.

From then on, however, it was all Alcaraz. He dropped just a single game over the next two sets as he blasted his way to victory in one-hour 37-minutes.

"I didn't start well," said Alcaraz.

"I made a lot of mistakes and I let him play inside the court, dominating the points.

"I just knew that I had to do something else, play more aggressively, and play my own tennis: drop shots, going to the net and show more aggression.

"The most important change was the return, I tried to return closer to the line and push him."

The world No.3 booked himself a last 16 date against the German Daniel Altmaier, 84th in the world, who saw off the French veteran Richard Gasquet 7-5, 5-7, 6-2.

Gasquet, 38, playing for the last time in Monte Carlo, was given a warm reception by the crowds who have been watching him since he made his tournament debut as a 15-year-old wild card in 2002.

"I started with (Andre) Agassi and I'll finish with Alcaraz," said Gasquet who will retire from the circuit after the French Open.

"It's a gap of almost 40 years, it's enormous."

Later on Wednesday, another veteran, third seed Novak Djokovic, takes on the Chilean world No.32 Alejandro Tabilo.

The 37-year-old Serb is aiming for his 100th career title, and his first since winning gold at the Paris Olympics last year.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
