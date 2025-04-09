Carlos Alcaraz recovers from sluggish start to move into Monte Carlo last 16

Carlos Alcaraz picked up his first ever win at the Monte Carlo Masters when he came from a set down to win his second round match against Francisco Cerundolo 3-6, 6-0, 6-1. Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts after a point(AFP)

After a mixed American tour, with a semi-final in Indian Wells and an early loss to David Goffin in Miami, the 21-year-old Spaniard made a successful return to clay.

His only previous appearance in Monte Carlo in 2022 ended in a three-set defeat by Sebastian Korda.

The 21-year-old Spaniard, ranked two in the world, made a slow start against the lively Argentine who outlasted him in extended cross-court rallies.

After gaining an early break, Alcaraz gave up four games in a row which was enough for Cerundolo to go on and take the set.

From then on, however, it was all Alcaraz. He dropped just a single game over the next two sets as he blasted his way to victory in one-hour 37-minutes.

"I didn't start well," said Alcaraz.

"I made a lot of mistakes and I let him play inside the court, dominating the points.

"I just knew that I had to do something else, play more aggressively, and play my own tennis: drop shots, going to the net and show more aggression.

"The most important change was the return, I tried to return closer to the line and push him."

The world No.3 booked himself a last 16 date against the German Daniel Altmaier, 84th in the world, who saw off the French veteran Richard Gasquet 7-5, 5-7, 6-2.

Gasquet, 38, playing for the last time in Monte Carlo, was given a warm reception by the crowds who have been watching him since he made his tournament debut as a 15-year-old wild card in 2002.

"I started with (Andre) Agassi and I'll finish with Alcaraz," said Gasquet who will retire from the circuit after the French Open.

"It's a gap of almost 40 years, it's enormous."

Later on Wednesday, another veteran, third seed Novak Djokovic, takes on the Chilean world No.32 Alejandro Tabilo.

The 37-year-old Serb is aiming for his 100th career title, and his first since winning gold at the Paris Olympics last year.