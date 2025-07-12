Alcaraz vs Sinner: After a classic, an encore at Wimbledon

Mumbai: Feels like yesterday, doesn’t it, when Carlos Alcaraz slumped to the Roland Garros red dirt after giving us the collective high of a five-set, five-hour, five-star final for the ages with Jannik Sinner. Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, right, greets Taylor Fritz of the US after beating him in their Wimbledon semi-final. (AP)

Perhaps you’ve relived its several edge-of-the-seat moments scrolling through the highlights (or reels, if you’re from a certain generation). Alcaraz hasn’t. Just a few points here and there, he said.

He doesn’t need to. He’s playing the same man at the same stage again on Sunday.

Hello, Wimbledon final – whether or not you’ve bid a mental goodbye to the French Open final.

“I don’t know if it’ll get better,” said Sinner, “because I don’t think it’s possible.”

The bar, indeed, after a battle that had Alcaraz wipe off a two-set deficit and three championship points to script a surreal triumph, is set sky high. As high as the two protagonists born one year apart have set in men’s tennis. No one, not even a 24-time Grand Slam champion, has come close to them in Slams at the moment.

It seems fitting, therefore, that this is only the second pair in the Open era to meet in the French Open and Wimbledon finals in the same season, after Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. That a 23-year-old world No.1 and a 22-year-old world No.2 have a Wimbledon title at stake. That a seventh straight major crown going back to early 2024 will carry the name of Alcaraz or Sinner.

Much of this duo-dominating dance playing its tune even at Wimbledon is down to Sinner punching above his weight in a Slam where he’d only once made a semi-final before. He’s gone a step ahead, and in some style.

Sinner has dropped just 56 games on his way to the final, the fourth fewest by any man in Wimbledon history. There was an asterisk after the Grigor Dimitrov retirement escape, but a bold exclamation mark after the Novak Djokovic rout.

Signs of the growing all-court prowess of the Italian, whose three Slams have all come on hard courts, lie in him reaching the final of the last four majors, two of them on clay and grass.

Alcaraz is chasing something bigger on clay and grass: a rare double-double. The Spaniard stands one step away from capturing both the French Open and Wimbledon in consecutive years, a feat only achieved by Bjorn Borg.

The two-time defending champion is riding a 20-match win streak at Wimbledon, his genius and all-court craft proving too good for anyone taking him on.

Almost typical of Alcaraz, an unpredictable 38-year-old Italian was his trickiest obstacle over the last two weeks. After that wild Fabio Fognini opening ride though Alcaraz is back on sublime track.

The all-round game, with the deft touch and baseline power, is a trick up his sleeve on grass. What’s only heightened is the serve. After issues with the ball toss hampered the quality of his serves in the early rounds, Alcaraz is happy with how he’s striking them now. It surprised even Taylor Fritz, his semi-final opponent. It should come as no surprise if he keeps that up in the final, and if that proves the differentiator.

In a head-to-head record that tilts decisively towards Alcaraz (8-4) – it is 5-0 in their latest meetings – it’s ironic that Sinner has won their only encounter on grass. It came at the 2022 Wimbledon, after which both players have gone different ways on grass.

That seems like a long time ago. What doesn’t is the French Open final.

Both young men maintain they’ve moved on from that classic. Will they conjure up another?

“I just hope not to be five-and-a-half hours on court again,” Alcaraz said with a smile. “But if I have to, I will.”