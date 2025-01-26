Menu Explore
Alexander Zverev heckled by woman on domestic abuse cases before runners-up speech: 'Australia believes Olya and Brenda'

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 26, 2025 07:11 PM IST

Alexander Zverev was heckled by a woman as she referenced the two physical abuse cases against him.

The wait for the first Grand Slam title continues for Alexander Zverev. The German lost the Australian Open men's singles to Jannik Sinner as the latter defeated him in straight sets. After the match came to an end, Zverev was heckled by a woman as she referenced the two physical abuse cases against him.

Alexander Zverev was heckled by a woman as she referenced the two physical abuse cases against him. REUTERS/Edgar Su(REUTERS)
Alexander Zverev was heckled by a woman as she referenced the two physical abuse cases against him. REUTERS/Edgar Su(REUTERS)

The incident happened as Zverev was about to speak during the trophy presentation ceremony at the Rod Laver Arena.

As per Fox Sports Australia, the woman reportedly yelled, "Australia believes Olya and Brenda! Australia Believes Olya and Brenda!” Upon hearing this, Zverev seemed shocked and looked around to see what was actually happening.

For the uninitiated, the woman's comments are in reference to the World No.2's former partners -- Brenda Patea and Olya Sharypova. The duo had earlier gone public with their accusations of domestic abuse.

In 2024, however, the case was settled without a finding of guilt or innocence.

Who are Olya and Brenda?

Alexander Zverev was earlier accused of physically abusing and damaging the health of his former partner, Brenda Patea. It was alleged that the incident happened during an argument in Berlin in May 2020.

Zverev also has a daughter with Patea. Previously, there were further allegations of domestic abuse against the German star.

Olya Sharypova, another former partner and tennis player of Zverev, had alleged that the tennis star abused her at various cities where ATP tournaments were being held.

She also claimed that Zverev also punched her in the face. She alleged that he also smothered her with a pillow in another instance.

With the Australian Open finals loss, Zverev became the sixth man in the Open era to lose his first three Grand Slam finals. Sinner defeated the German 6-3, 7-6, 6-3.

Zverev had earlier lost in the finals of the 2020 US Open and 2024 French Open. After winning the first two sets, He looked set for the US Open 2020 title. However, he squandered the advantage in the last three sets.

