Alexandrova beats Sabalenka to reach Kremlin Cup semifinals

  • The second-ranked Belarusian lost to Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-4 Friday in the quarterfinals of the Kremlin Cup.
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus(REUTERS)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 06:41 PM IST
AP |

Aryna Sabalenka’s first tournament since testing positive for the coronavirus ended after only two matches.

The second-ranked Belarusian lost to Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-4 Friday in the quarterfinals of the Kremlin Cup.

Alexandrova will next face either Maria Sakkari or Simona Halep in the semifinals.

Sabalenka was playing in her first tournament since reaching the semifinals of the U.S. Open last month. She then missed the tournament in Indian Wells, California, after a positive test for the coronavirus.

In Moscow, Sabalenka had a first-round bye and beat Ajla Tomljanovic in the second round.

Also, Marketa Vondrousova upset fourth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 6-2 and will next face either Garbine Muguruza or Anett Kontaveit in the semifinals.

In the men’s draw, Ricardas Berankis beat Adrian Mannarino 6-2, 7-6 (1) in the quarterfinals and will next play either Marin Cilic or Pedro Martinez.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Friday, October 22, 2021
