Ankita rallies to win opener at Phillip Island Trophy
Indian tennis player Ankita Raina recorded her first victory in the singles main draw of a WTA Tour event with a three-set win over Elisabetta Cocciaretto at the Phillip Island Trophy here on Sunday.
Ankita came from behind to beat the Italian 5-7 6-1 6-2 in the opening round of the USD 235,238 hardcourt tournament.
The two-hour and 11 minutes win will take Ankita to her new career-high singles rank of 156 from 181. If she goes deep, then she will ensure her place in top-150.
Ankita had competed in the Yarra Valley Classic and Thailand Open on the WTA Tour but lost in the first round.
The 28-year-old Indian said the conditions were tough but eventually she found a way to win.
"It was very very windy today. I began well but she (Elisabetta) got more consistent. But in the second and third set I played solid," she said.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
