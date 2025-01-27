Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aryna Sabalenka accused of 'disgusting, classless' gesture at Australian Open runners-up trophy in viral post-match clip

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 27, 2025 01:27 PM IST

Aryna Sabalenka suffered a shock 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 defeat at the hands of Madison Keys, the No 19 seed, in the summit clash.

Australian Open 2025 runner-up Aryna Sabalenka found herself in deep water after a video of her went viral after the end of the women's singles final on Saturday. The Belarusian suffered a shock 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 defeat at the hands of Madison Keys, the No 19 seed, in the summit clash.

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka reacts after losing against USA's Madison Keys during their women's singles final match on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 25(AFP)
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka reacts after losing against USA's Madison Keys during their women's singles final match on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 25(AFP)

Sabalenka, who was touted to become the first woman in this century to complete a three-peat in Melbourne, was left infuriated after the loss as she smashed her racquet at the end of the match, before storming off the court before the start of the post-match presentation.

Later, a video emerged from the locker room emerged after the presentation ceremony on the Rod Laver Arena, captioned: ‘Let’s all pee on it.' The video showed Sabalenka, her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis and her fitness coach Jason Stacy looking at the runners-up trophy, which was placed on the floor, pretended to urinate on it.

The viral video left fans disgusted as they slammed the world no. 1 for her "classless" act and called for Tennis Australia to ban her from the next edition of the Australian Open.

After the match, she said: “I think when you get to the point of finals, it’s trophy or nothing. Nobody remembers the finalist, you know? Nobody put, like, next to the winner, the finalist name.

“At this point, yeah, I go for titles. Of course, I have to be anyway proud of myself with the finals, three finals in a row. That’s something crazy. I hope that next year I’ll come back as a better player, and I’ll hold Daphne [the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup] one more time.”

Australian Open women's winner Keys returned to her career-best ranking on Monday and joined three other American women - Coco Gauff (No. 3), Jessica Pegula (No. 6) and Emma Navarro, who slipped one place to No. 9 - in the WTA top 10. She moved from No. 14 to a career-high No. 7. Meanwhile, Sabalenka remained at No. 1, and Iga Swiatek stayed at No. 2 after her loss to Keys in a thrilling semifinal.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On