Aryna Sabalenka reads a book, flips the ‘final’ chapter

Mumbai: Perhaps no one can relate to what Amanda Anisimova was going through better than the player she shared the court with for her career’s second biggest match. Perhaps that is why Aryna Sabalenka, the losing finalist of this year’s first two Grand Slams, was in the mood for words of wisdom as the winning finalist of the US Open. Aryna Sabalenka reacts after winning against Amanda Anisimova of the United States during their women's singles final of the US Open on Saturday. (AFP)

Turning towards the back-to-back Grand Slam losing finalist at the trophy ceremony, the world No.1 told Anisimova: “I know how much it hurts. But trust me, the moment you’re going to win the first one, and you are going to win it... girl, you’re going to enjoy it even more after the tough losses in the final.”

Then at the post-match press conference, the defending champion brought up those “tough losses” again to a kid’s opening question about how it felt to win the title again. Sabalenka, 27, asked the kid if she played tennis. Yes, came the reply.

“Then you gonna feel it one day,” said Sabalenka. “You gonna understand me.”

For the four-time Slam champion, this triumph felt unlike any other. Because that final hurdle where she twice stumbled, at this year’s Australian Open and French Open despite sailing all tournament, had been finally crossed. Because the major stamp which eluded her all season despite being the best player, had been finally nailed.

“I had to overcome a lot of things to get this one,” Sabalenka said. “I knew that the hard work we put in, I deserve to have a Grand Slam title this season.”

That hard work took her to at least the semi-finals of the year’s first three Slams, missing the final only at Wimbledon. Yet in those finals at Melbourne and Paris, despite starting as the favourite and having her chances, she couldn’t go all the way.

“I was thinking why would I let my emotions take control over me in those two finals? I thought that if I made it to the final, it means I will win it. I sort of didn’t expect players to come out and fight,” said the undisputed world No.1 of 2025.

Sabalenka chose to “forget” the Melbourne three-setter as a one-off. But when the theme also crept into the Paris three-setter, she realised she couldn’t brush it aside any longer.

“After that I figured maybe it’s time for me to sit back and look at those finals and learn something,” she said. “I didn’t want it to happen again and again and again.”

Part of the learning process involved reading a book while holidaying in the picturesque Greek island of Mykonos. Recommended by her friends, the book was a real story about a person “who learns how to control his emotions and not overthink”.

“That book really helped me to stay focussed, and focus on the right things on important points,” Sabalenka said.

These were the kind of mental lessons for which the Belarusian would earlier rely on a psychologist. At some point, Sabalenka knew she had to start “taking control of her mind herself”, on and off the court.

“I wasn’t really taking responsibility over my actions,” she said about getting rid of the external help, “making the same mistake over and over again.”

The New York final, on the back of imploding in Melbourne and Paris, would thus come as a big test.

“Going into this final I decided that I will control my emotions. I will not let them take control over me. Doesn’t matter what happens in the match – if she breaks me back or plays incredible tennis.”

It did happen. Anisimova did break back playing incredible tennis when Sabalenka served for the match. This time, though, no matter the added distraction of the partisan crowd rooting for the American, it did not break Sabalenka’s composure on the inside and tenacity from the outside.

“From what I understand today, and the lesson I learnt, and I hope it’ll never happen again if I’m going to be playing another final, (is) that I’ll be more in control.”