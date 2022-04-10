Ash Barty to start new chapter with series of children's books

After retiring from professional tennis, former world number one Ash Barty is set to open a new chapter in her life with the release of a series of children's books later this year.

The Australian, who decided to call time on her tennis career at the age of 25 last month, told NewsCorp that she will release a six-book 'Little Ash' series, with many stories based on her real-life experiences and her family.

The book will be published by HarperCollins and begin to hit shelves in July.

"This project has been so much fun and something I have always wanted to do," Barty said on Sunday.

"Lucy was my North Star," Barty said, referring to her five-year-old niece. "She is the perfect age to understand stories and storylines and read chapter books.

"I just love the fact she tells me what she thinks and what she feels and how she feels when she is reading a book.

"Being able to read it to her will be great and to go up to readings to kids in rural areas is something I want to be really hands-on with."

A second book project, a memoir of Barty's life and sporting journey, will be released by the same publisher in November.

"At 25 it's not super-regular that something like this happens but it is a very exciting project," Barty said.

"Looking back and talking about it has brought me so much joy and heartache and pain but I think it will be a very good read."

The three-time Grand Slam champion said she had no regrets about her decision to retire.

"I am just so happy – I didn't need any reassurance but I have still felt that reassurance that I made the right decision," she said.

"I have spent so much time with my beautiful family and my nieces and nephew and you could not wipe the smile off my face the last few weeks. It's been awesome."

