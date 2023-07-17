Ashwin takes dig at Djokovic with cryptic tweet after Wimbledon final loss, Tendulkar hails Serb's ‘mental toughness’

Novak Djokovic was at his animated best even if the Serb didn't win the Wimbledon 2023 final against world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who on Sunday clinched his second Grand Slam title. The 20-year-old Spaniard defeated Djokovic 1-6 7-6(6) 6-1 3-6 6-4.

Ashwin and Tendulkar were clearly following the thrilling Wimbledon final

Although Djokovic started the note on a convincing note, the seven-time Wimbledon winner drew criticism for wasting too much time before his serves. He threw the ball up but didn't serve on several occasions, adding to the lengthy gap between points.

As per a report in the Independent, Djokovic took 33 seconds to serve as compared to Alcaraz’s 27 seconds. Djokovic eventually got a penalty for time violation in the second set tie-break, which was cheered by the crowd.

It was not only the crowd, who celebrated the decision, but spinner R Ashwin, who is currently in the West Indies with the Indian team also celebrated it on social media. He tweeted “Time violation” followed by two clap emoticons.

Meanwhile, legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar hailed Djokovic's mental toughness, which the Serb clearly showed throughout the contest. After losing the second and third sets, Djokovic showed signs of comeback and won the fourth set convincingly to push the match into a fifth-set decider.

"Mental toughness = Novak Djokovic

Despite having issues with his body, the mind continues to push him forward. What a player!" tweeted Tendulkar.

‘I'll be following Carlos’ career for next 10-12 years’

Soon after the match Tendulkar sent out another tweet appreciating Alcaraz's mind blowing show in the finale that too against a 23-time Grand Slam winner.

Sharing his thoughts on the clash, Tendulkar hailed both the athletes before lifting Alcaraz to the pedestal, where he had placed tennis icon Roger Federer.

“What a fantastic final to watch! Excellent tennis by both these athletes! We’re witnessing the rise of the next superstar of tennis. I’ll be following Carlos’ career for the next 10-12 years just like I did with @Rogerfederer. Many congratulations @carlosalcaraz!” he wrote.

It is a well known fact among sports enthusiast that both Tendulkar and Federer share great friendship.

