ATP Tour Finals 2025: When and where is the tournament, what is the format, who has qualified – All you need to know

The ATP World Tour Finals, also known as the Nitto ATP Finals, is a special week-long tournament at the conclusion to the tennis season. The 8 highest-ranked players in men's tennis, those who have accumulated the most points over the course of the year, play an exclusive tournament with a special round-robin format to determine the year-end final champion. Novak Djokovic has the record for most ATP Tour Finals victories, with seven titles. He last won in 2023.(AP)

The Italian city of Turin enters its fifth year of hosting the tournament, which the sport’s biggest stars set to go head-to-head. However, with qualification spots still up for grabs and a couple of major tournaments still left in the ATP season, it remains all to fight for.

When is the ATP Tour Finals 2025?

The 2025 ATP World Tour Finals will be played at the Palasport Olimpico in Turin beginning on November 9, with the final set to take place a week later on November 16. This is the 56th edition of the singles tournament.

What is the format of the ATP Tour Finals 2025?

The eight players who qualify will be split into two groups of four. In these, each player will play the other three once in the best-of-three format. The two players with the best records from each group will progress to the semifinals. Ties are broken first by head-to-head, then by percentage of sets won.

In the semifinals, traditional tennis tournament rules return, with this being a direct knockout. The victors go through to the final, where the champion will have a chance at winning 5.07 million US dollars and 1500 ATP ranking points.

Which players have already qualified for the ATP Tour Finals?

So far, four players have already qualified for the tournament, while four spots remain up for grabs. It wouldn't be a shock to most fans to hear that Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have easily qualified for the tournament, having split the four grand slam tournaments amongst them. Despite a 2-month ban earlier this year, Sinner coasted through and will have the chance to retain his 2024 Tour Finals title. Alcaraz was the first player to qualify, all the way back in July.

Alongside them, a strong series of showings at grand slam level ensures Novak Djokovic has a chance of extending his record 7 title wins at the event. Two-time ATP Finals champion Alexander Zverev is the most recent to book his spot, after reaching the finals of the ATP Vienna event.

Who is in the running for the last 4 spots?

Known as the Race to Turin, the business end of the season means every result matters. Rank fifth to ninth in the ATP standings are only separated by 600 points, meaning one player is likely to agonisingly miss out. American duo Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton are followed by Alex de Minaur and Lorenzo Musetti, all within 200 points of each other. However, just 400 points behind this group is Felix Auger-Aliassime, who knows that a strong showing at the Paris Masters 1000 event next week could push him through at the expense of one of the others.